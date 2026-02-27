Hunslet v Sheffield Eagles Match Preview & 21-man squads

Hunslet stunned their hosts Rochdale Hornets last week, breaking their Championship duck with a 42-6 victory, which included five tries by Doncaster loanee Bureta Faraimo, who now sits at the top of the Championship try scoring table.

Faraimo is in the squad again alongside his fellow Doncaster loanee Isaac Misky, while their coach Kyle Trout brings in Darcy Simpson, Mackenzie Turner and Jimmy Morgan to replace Coby Nichol, Keelan Foster and Alfie Leake.

For the Eagles, just the one change is made as Jack Bussey comes back into contention following a spell on the sidelines through injury. He comes in to replace Reiss Butterworth, who has headed out to Rochdale Hornets on a one-week loan deal.

SQUADS

Hunslet: 1 Billy Jowitt, 3 Myles Harrop, 4 Charlie Graham, 5 Mo Agoro, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Dan Abram, 8 Harvey Hallas, 11 Harrison Gilmore, 12 Darcy Simpson, 13 Eddie Battye, 14 Cameron Berry, 15 Emmerson Whittel, 16 Elijah Simpson, 18 Jimmy Watson, 19 Mason Corbett, 20 Liam Carr, 21 Mackenzie Turner, 24 Jimmy Morgan, 26 Ethan O’Hanlon, Isaac Misky, Bureta Faraimo

Outs: 2 Coby Nichol, 10 Keelan Foster, Alfie Leake,

Ins: 12 Darcy Simpson, 21 Mackenzie Turner, 24 Jimmy Morgan,

Eagles: 1 Matty Marsh, 2 Joe Brown, 3 Josh Hodson, 4 Kieran Gill, 5 Billy Walkley, 6 Kai Morgan, 7 Jordan Lilley, 8 Conor Fitzsimmons, 9 Corey Johnson, 10 Martyn Reilly, 11 Connor Bower, 12 Joel Farrell, 13 Jack Bussey, 15 George Griffin, 16 Blake Broadbent, 17 Harry Bowes, 18 Lennie Ellis, 20 Lewis Peachey, 21 Ryan Millar, 22 Masi Matongo, 23 Alex Foster

Outs: 14 Reiss Butterworth

Ins: 13 Jack Bussey

STATS

Sheffield have won their last six away meetings with Hunslet.

​Hunslet’s last home victory against the Eagles was a 30-12 National League Two win on 15 May, 2005.

Last ten meetings:

Hunslet 6, Sheffield 46 (ChR25, 7/9/25)

Sheffield 18, Hunslet 22 (ChR11, 23/5/25)

Hunslet 10, Sheffield 54 (ChR15, 29/5/15)

Sheffield 28, Hunslet 14 (ChR6, 29/3/15)

(at Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster)

Sheffield 36, Hunslet 26 (ChR25, 22/8/13)

(at Don Valley Stadium)

Hunslet 22, Sheffield 38 (ChR8, 29/5/13)

Sheffield 30, Hunslet 20 (ChR16, 10/8/12)

(at Don Valley Stadium)

Sheffield 48, Hunslet 0 (NRCQF, 15/6/12)

(at Don Valley Stadium)

Hunslet 22, Sheffield 40 (ChR2, 18/3/12)

Hunslet 24, Sheffield 32 (ChR19, 7/8/11)

DAN ABRAM needs four goals to reach 500 for his career (all conversions and penalties).

​​​​- 0 for Hunslet (2026)

​​​​- 118 for Whitehaven (2018, 2025, loan)

​​​​- 268 for Swinton Lions (2022-2025)

​​​​- 54 for Oldham (2020-2021)

​​​​- 56 for Rochdale Hornets (2019)

​​​​ (0 for Barrow Raiders, 2016-2017)

KIERAN GILL needs one try to reach 150 for his career.

​​​ – 3 for Sheffield Eagles (2026)

​​​ – 75 for Bradford Bulls (2022-2025)

​​​- 2 for Batley Bulldogs (2025, loan)

​​​​ – 49 for Newcastle Thunder (2018, loan, 2019-2021)

​​​​- 4 for Castleford Tigers (2017-2018)

​​​​ – 15 for Oldham (2016-2018, loan)

​​​​ – 1 for Oxford (2016, loan)