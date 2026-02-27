Castleford Tigers demolish Huddersfield Giants for first Super League win

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 34 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 8

CALLUM WALKER, OneBore Stadium, Friday

IT was dubbed the Battle of the Basement before kick-off, but it was Castleford that lifted their heads above the parapet with a convincing win over disappointing Huddersfield.

George Hirst, Jack Ashworth and Ashton Golding – who was superb when introduced – made their Castleford debuts as Alex Mellor and Fletcher Rooney dropped out. Zac Cini also made his first appearance of the season.

Tanguy Zenon made his Huddersfield debut with Connor Carr out and Sam Hewitt suspended.

Neither side had won either of their opening two fixtures of the campaign, but it was the Tigers that started brighter after Daejarn Asi forced a Tui Lolohea knock-on.

From the resulting scrum, Liam Hood pinched an easy four-pointer from dummy-half as Tom Weaver made it 6-0.

Ryan Carr’s men were building pressure slowly and, after Taane Milne somehow remained on the field despite a forceful high tackle on Krystian Mapapalangi, Darnell McIntosh barged his way over around the midway point in the first half. Weaver’s conversion hit the post but Castleford led 10-0.

Milne then did receive a yellow card as Huddersfield’s ill-discipline got the better of them. And George Lawler took full advantage, taking a short Hood ball to split the posts. Weaver made it 16-0 with the boot.

The Tigers were rolling downfield with ease with Jordan Lane stopped just short before Ashworth lost possession over the whitewash.

Castleford’s captain’s challenge proved inconclusive moments later and the Giants almost profited, but Zenon was forced into touch by a last-ditch Mikaele Ravalawa effort.

That didn’t stop Huddersfield from pouncing just before the break, however, as Jacob Gagai took a fine Oliver Russell pass to break the Tigers’ line. George Flanagan couldn’t convert with the hosts leading 16-4 at half-time.

And the visitors picked up where they’d left off in the first half – on the front foot. Castleford booted the ball out on the full before conceding another penalty and then wasting their captain’s challenge.

Hood left the field for an HIA shortly after, but the introduction of debutant Golding fired up the hosts.

And, after withstanding the early second-half onslaught, Castleford raced into a 22-4 lead on 48 minutes.

With Asi perusing the Huddersfield line, his delightful grubber found the onrushing Weaver, who converted with ease in front.

Back came the Giants once more though and it was star man Flanagan that hoovered up a loose Zenon offload to power through weak defence on the last tackle. Flanagan again couldn’t convert with Huddersfield now 14 behind.

Huddersfield almost hit again when they successfully overturned a penalty decision with their captain’s challenge, but Lawler was on hand to deny Asher O’Donnell in brilliant fashion.

With the re-introduction of Joe Westerman, the Tigers made the Giants pay as Joe Stimson set Westerman away and the substitute fed Weaver, who again converted, for his second.

And the Tigers didn’t stop at 28-8 as Golding folded two Huddersfield defenders in half to cross with seven minutes to go and Weaver’s fifth goal rounded off the scoring.

GAMESTAR: Ashton Golding had a debut to remember against the side he left at the end of last season.

GAMEBREAKER: Tom Weaver’s second on 67 minutes ensured Huddersfield had to score four tries to win.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Ashton Golding grabbing a deserved debut try in front of the home end.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Ashton Golding (Castleford)

2 pts Darnell McIntosh (Castleford)

1 pt Tom Weaver (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

3 Zac Cini

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

4 Darnell McIntosh

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

8 Renouf Atoni

9 Liam Hood

16 Joe Westerman

11 Jordan Lane

32 George Hirst (D)

13 Joe Stimson

Subs (all used)

10 George Lawler

15 Jack Ashworth (D)

25 Sam Hall

31 Ashton Golding (D)

18th man (not used)

30 Jimmy Beckett

Also in 21-man squad

17 Chris Atkin

18 Fletcher Rooney

24 Jenson Windley

Tries: Hood (6), McIntosh (22), Lawler (26), Weaver (48, 67), Golding (74)

Goals: Weaver 5/6

GIANTS

21 George Flanagan

29 Tanguy Zenon (D)

3 Jacob Gagai

4 Taane Milne

5 Sam Halsall

6 Tui Lolohea

32 Oliver Russell

23 Chris Patolo

9 Zac Woolford

14 Fenton Rogers

11 Asher O’Donnell

22 Jack Billington

8 Tristan Powell

Subs (all used)

10 Tom Burgess

15 Matty English

16 George King

18 Kieran Rush

18th man (not used)

20 Mathieu Cozza

Also in 21-man squad

24 Connor Carr

25 Jacob Algar

– Zach Brown

Tries: Gagai (38), Flanagan (52)

Goals: Flanagan 0/2

Sin bin: Milne (25) – persistent offending

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 16-4; 22-4, 22-8, 28-8, 34-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Ashton Golding; Giants: George Flanagan

Penalty count: 6-8

Half-time: 16-4

Referee: Matty Lynn

Attendance: 6,105