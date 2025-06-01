Hunslet yield to the power of ten-try Oldham

HUNSLET 4 OLDHAM 54

CHRISTIAN LEE, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

RUTHLESS Oldham ran in ten tries as they cruised to victory over bottom-of-the-table Hunslet.

Wingers Mathieu Pons and Jack Johnson both crossed twice for the Roughyeds in the big win, with Hunslet’s only reply coming in the form of a late consolation from Liam Welham.

Oldham thought they had their first in the opening minutes when Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e touched down a deft kick from Josh Drinkwater, but he was ruled to be offside.

This was a short reprieve, however, as moments later Drinkwater dummied past a fractured Hunslet defensive line and touched down before adding the conversion from out wide.

Wingers Mathieu Pons and Jack Johnson then swelled the visitors’ lead with two more quick-fire tries midway through the half.

The Frenchman was first to a deft kick into the in-goal from Drinkwater for his first try of the afternoon before Johnson strolled over in the corner after a well-timed pass from Danny Craven created space out wide.

Drinkwater could only tag on the goal for the first of the two scores.

Ten minutes after his first try, Pons acrobatically crossed for his second, which was set up by an initial break from Laulu-Togaga’e and then a smart tip on from centre Ben Davies, who had no time to catch and pass. Drinkwater was off target with the conversion.

Although Oldham dominated with the ball in hand, Hunslet were consistently the architects of their own downfall, gifting the visitors easy territory through handling errors and ill-discipline.

From Pons’ try, Greg Eden’s kick-off sailed into touch and from the resulting set Laulu-Togaga’e outmuscled the Hunslet defenders and found a way to the line.

Drinkwater added the conversion from in front of the posts.

Although a tall task at 26-0, any hopes of a second-half turnaround were quashed when, late in the half, Gil Dudson crashed over from close range and Ryan Lannon shot through a gap on halfway created by a smart pass from Craven to score Oldham’s sixth and seventh tries.

Drinkwater added the goals for both scores to make it 38-0 at the break.

Hunslet provided more fight in the second half, but their resistance was broken on the hour mark through back-to-back tries.

Eloi Pelissier snuck over from dummy-half to stretch Oldham’s lead beyond 40 points, before Drinkwater broke from deep and found Ted Chapelhow back inside to score under the posts.

Off the back of another penalty, Oldham crossed for their tenth and final try of the afternoon when slick hands created space for Johnson to dive over for his second.

Ben Davies was given the kicking duties, but he was off target from the touchline.

After a tough afternoon, the Hunslet faithful were rewarded with a late consolation try when Liam Welham dived on a well-weighted kick into the in-goal from Lachy Hanneghan.

Jowitt was off target with his conversion attempt, making the final score 54-4.

GAMESTAR: Josh Drinkwater was at the heart of a ruthless Oldham attack, crossing for the game’s first try and having a hand in many of Oldham’s subsequent scores.

GAMEBREAKER: It was a stretch to imagine Hunslet could come back from 26-0 down, but the two tries late in the first half from Gil Dudson and Ryan Lannon extinguished any hopes of an improbable turnaround.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

16 Greg Eden

21 Coby Nichol

19 Liam Welham

39 Ryan Westerman

5 Mackenzie Turner

6 Lachlan Hanneghan

4 Billy Jowitt

18 Brad Clavering

14 Cam Berry

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

31 Kevin Larroyer

22 Harrison Gilmore

25 Kobe Rugless

Subs (all used)

13 Jordan Syme

17 Keelan Foster

27 Sam Campbell

– Brett Bailey

Tries: Welham (75)

Goals: Jowitt 0/1

OLDHAM

31 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

20 Jack Johnson

7 Riley Dean

38 Ben Davies

39 Mathieu Pons

6 Danny Craven

23 Josh Drinkwater

30 George Hirst

14 Bailey Aldridge

15 Jay Chapelhow

11 Matty Ashurst

37 Ryan Lannon

13 Adam Milner

Subs (all used)

40 Eloi Pelissier

19 Ted Chapelhow

8 Gil Dudson

– Zane Musgrove

Tries: Drinkwater (8), Pons (16, 26), Johnson (19), Laulu Togaga’e (31), Dudson (38), Lannon (40), Pelissier (59), T Chapelhow (61), Johnson (65)

Goals: Drinkwater 7/9, Davies 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 0-20, 0-26, 0-32, 0-38; 0-44, 0-50, 0-54, 4-54

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Josh Drinkwater; Oldham: Ryan Westerman

Penalty count: 9-1

Half-time: 0-38

Referee: Kevin Moore

Attendance: 711