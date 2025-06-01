Keenen Tomlinson double helps Dewsbury Rams defeat Workington Town

WORKINGTON TOWN 12 DEWSBURY RAMS 20
CALLUM LINFORD, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday
EXPERIENCED Jamaica forward Keenen Tomlinson touched down twice as Dewsbury shook off the rust of a period off the pitch to record a fifth victory in nine league games and go fourth in the table.
This was a first game for the Rams since May 4, when they were also in Cumbria for a 24-24 draw at Whitehaven, and a first triumph since Good Friday, when Newcastle were seen off 56-6, so coach Paul March must have been pleased by the performance.
For Workington team chief Jonty Gorley, whose side fell from second to third after only a second loss in nine in the league, it will be a major frustration as hopes of a seventh win on the spin were dashed.
Town kicked off and soon conceded a six-again after laying on in the ruck, but held out to gain possession 10 metres off their own line.
But their defence was breached on six minutes through Jamie Gill, and Jacob Hookem added the goal.
On 15 minutes, Workington were awarded their first penalty for a tip-tackle on Jack Stephenson as Dewsbury were forced to defend for the first time in the match, and Jake Bradley was held up over the line.
Bradley was then forced off after taking a heavy knock, with Australian Lucas Castle introduced.
Workington upped the pressure, and Dave Eccleston was denied a try as Gill patted the ball dead. From the next set, Castle stormed the Dewsbury line and Wear converted to level at 6-6.
Gorley’s side looked like they had struck again as Stephenson crashed over, but Ellis Archer’s pass was ruled forward.
Dewsbury then had a let-off when Wear’s pass cannoned off the chest of Cooper Howlett.
Then a Wear knock-on gave Dewsbury a route away from their own end and Tomlinson eased through a gap for Hookem to improve.
However it was level by the break as after a scrum on halfway, Wear kicked through and followed up, taking advantage of a kind bounce to go over, then add the extras.
The second half started with a Howlett knock-on, and the game ebbed and flowed with further errors by both teams before Workington were pulled up for offside and Hookem kicked a penalty-goal.
Workington came under concerted attacks and after Jonny Hutton coughed up possession, Tomlinson notched his second try on 68 minutes, with Hookem again true from the tee.
It was Dewsbury’s second win of the year at Workington after an 18-10 success in the second preliminary round if the 1895 Cup back in February.
GAMESTAR: Dewsbury secondrow Keenen Tomlinson produced plenty of strong runs and two tries.
GAMEBREAKER: Tomlinson’s second try on 68 minutes paved the way to an eight-point lead.
MATCHFACTS
TOWN
1 Zarrin Galea
20 Dave Eccleston
29 Spencer Fulton
3 Rio Corkill
28 Jonny Hutton
7 Dom Wear
22 Ellis Archer
8 Ross Ainley
21 Callum Phillips
10 Stevie Scholey
11 Cooper Howlett
12 Jake Bradley
13 Jack Stephenson
Subs (all used)
24 Lucas Castle
25 Callum Farrer
16 Guy Graham
15 Cole Walker-Taylor
Tries: Castle (25), Wear (40)
Goals: Wear 2/2
RAMS
30 Craig McShane
27 Tom Delaney
3 Caelum Jordan
4 George Senior
22 Liam Copland
26 Paul Sykes
7 Jacob Hookem
36 Jamie Gill
31 Jack McShane
13 Dec Tomlinson
15 Keenen Tomlinson
12 Matt Garside
16 Louis Collinson
Subs all used
23 Will Shaw
8 Jackson Walker
14 Luke Mearns
19 Jack Briggs
Tries: Gill (6), K Tomlinson (37, 68)
Goals: Hookem 4/4
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 12-12; 12-14, 12-20
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Town: Spencer Fulton; Rams: Paul Sykes
Penalty count: 2-2
Half-time: 12-12
Referee: Luke Bland