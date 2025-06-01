Keenen Tomlinson double helps Dewsbury Rams defeat Workington Town

WORKINGTON TOWN 12 DEWSBURY RAMS 20

CALLUM LINFORD, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

EXPERIENCED Jamaica forward Keenen Tomlinson touched down twice as Dewsbury shook off the rust of a period off the pitch to record a fifth victory in nine league games and go fourth in the table.

This was a first game for the Rams since May 4, when they were also in Cumbria for a 24-24 draw at Whitehaven, and a first triumph since Good Friday, when Newcastle were seen off 56-6, so coach Paul March must have been pleased by the performance.

For Workington team chief Jonty Gorley, whose side fell from second to third after only a second loss in nine in the league, it will be a major frustration as hopes of a seventh win on the spin were dashed.

Town kicked off and soon conceded a six-again after laying on in the ruck, but held out to gain possession 10 metres off their own line.

But their defence was breached on six minutes through Jamie Gill, and Jacob Hookem added the goal.

On 15 minutes, Workington were awarded their first penalty for a tip-tackle on Jack Stephenson as Dewsbury were forced to defend for the first time in the match, and Jake Bradley was held up over the line.

Bradley was then forced off after taking a heavy knock, with Australian Lucas Castle introduced.

Workington upped the pressure, and Dave Eccleston was denied a try as Gill patted the ball dead. From the next set, Castle stormed the Dewsbury line and Wear converted to level at 6-6.

Gorley’s side looked like they had struck again as Stephenson crashed over, but Ellis Archer’s pass was ruled forward.

Dewsbury then had a let-off when Wear’s pass cannoned off the chest of Cooper Howlett.

Then a Wear knock-on gave Dewsbury a route away from their own end and Tomlinson eased through a gap for Hookem to improve.

However it was level by the break as after a scrum on halfway, Wear kicked through and followed up, taking advantage of a kind bounce to go over, then add the extras.

The second half started with a Howlett knock-on, and the game ebbed and flowed with further errors by both teams before Workington were pulled up for offside and Hookem kicked a penalty-goal.

Workington came under concerted attacks and after Jonny Hutton coughed up possession, Tomlinson notched his second try on 68 minutes, with Hookem again true from the tee.

It was Dewsbury’s second win of the year at Workington after an 18-10 success in the second preliminary round if the 1895 Cup back in February.

GAMESTAR: Dewsbury secondrow Keenen Tomlinson produced plenty of strong runs and two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Tomlinson’s second try on 68 minutes paved the way to an eight-point lead.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

20 Dave Eccleston

29 Spencer Fulton

3 Rio Corkill

28 Jonny Hutton

7 Dom Wear

22 Ellis Archer

8 Ross Ainley

21 Callum Phillips

10 Stevie Scholey

11 Cooper Howlett

12 Jake Bradley

13 Jack Stephenson

Subs (all used)

24 Lucas Castle

25 Callum Farrer

16 Guy Graham

15 Cole Walker-Taylor

Tries: Castle (25), Wear (40)

Goals: Wear 2/2

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

27 Tom Delaney

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

22 Liam Copland

26 Paul Sykes

7 Jacob Hookem

36 Jamie Gill

31 Jack McShane

13 Dec Tomlinson

15 Keenen Tomlinson

12 Matt Garside

16 Louis Collinson

Subs all used

23 Will Shaw

8 Jackson Walker

14 Luke Mearns

19 Jack Briggs

Tries: Gill (6), K Tomlinson (37, 68)

Goals: Hookem 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 12-12; 12-14, 12-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Town: Spencer Fulton; Rams: Paul Sykes

Penalty count: 2-2

Half-time: 12-12

Referee: Luke Bland