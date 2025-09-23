Hunslet’s star man signs new contract

HUNSLET back Billy Jowitt’s efforts during a tough first campaign with the Leeds club were recognised as he cleaned up at their awards night – and penned a new contract for 2026.

The versatile 24-year-old, who was signed from Bradford in November as Hunslet hurriedly prepared for the Championship following their against-the-odds promotion from League One (via the play-offs after a fourth-placed finish), took the coaches’, players’ and supporters’ player of the year awards.

It’s been a testing campaign, with Hunslet finishing bottom of the second tier with only two wins from 24 games and coach Dean Muir departing in June with his assistant Kyle Trout stepping up.

Jowitt turned out in all of those matches, as well as the three cup-ties in which his club took part, also featuring at centre and in the halves.

That was a big plus for a player who, due to a string of injuries, made only 26 appearances over three seasons at Bradford, where he came through the development system.

Bulls coach Brain Noble predicted when he joined Hunslet (the opposite of the move his father, utility forward Warren, made in 1995): “Billy will become a super player.

“But he needs to be able to play first-team rugby and we couldn’t guarantee him the game time he needs to be able to develop and become that player.”

Meanwhile 38-year-old assistant coach Michael Knowles came out of retirement to play at halfback in the final-round 68-6 home defeat by Toulouse as Trout grappled with a long injury list.

The former Castleford, Gateshead, Barrow, Sheffield, Featherstone and Dewsbury forward had two seasons playing at Hunslet before moving into coaching there at the end of last season.

“I must pay huge respect to Michael for stepping up to ensure we could field 17 players,” said Trout.

“It has been a tough run with low numbers and key positions missing, but the group have stood together and held their heads high.”