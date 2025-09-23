Former Wakefield Trinity boss lauds ‘birth of an elite club’

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are going places under the ownership of Matt Ellis and coaching of Daryl Powell, who is now preparing for the Super League play-offs.

That’s the view of John Kear, the seasoned and highly-respected Rugby League figure who has just ended his short-term second spell in charge of Batley.

The 70-year-old spent his playing career at Castleford, but admits he has a soft spot for their rivals Wakefield, where he was coach from July 2006 until September 2011, then head of rugby from October 2016 to December 2017.

He now has a corporate hospitality role at Trinity’s home games, which since July he combined with his duties at Championship side Batley, where he was previously at the helm in between his two spells at Wakefield.

Kear, who has also coached Bramley, Paris SG, the original Sheffield, Huddersfield, Hull FC, Bradford, France, England and Wales, memorably kept Trinity in Super League against the odds in 2006.

He then guided them to a fifth-place finish in Super League in 2009.

Now Kear is confident that with the vision of successful businessman Ellis, who took over the club in October 2023 and whose DIY Kitchens firm sponsor an upgraded stadium, which is still being redeveloped, Wakefield’s growing fanbase can look forward to good times ahead.

“Wakefield mean a lot to me, and I have enjoyed being back there in my current capacity,” he said.

“They used their time back in the Championship (after relegation in 2023) wisely and laid strong foundations for a return to Super League, which they are now building on. There may be blips, but the general direction is upwards, and that’s great to see.

“I’ve got to know Matt and seen that he has not just invested in the club, but spent wisely, brought in good people like Daryl and introduced some great initiatives.

“It’s great the way the club are reconnecting with the city, and it’s important to remember how much a successful sports team means to a lot of people.

“I think we are seeing the birth of an elite Rugby League club.”

Trinity have received a second tranche of 1,000 tickets from Leigh for this Friday’s play-off clash at the LSV Stadium (8.00pm), after selling out their initial allocation of 1,000 tickets within hours of receiving them.