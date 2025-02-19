“I don’t think it’s going to be their year” – Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin dismisses Hull FC’s chances but insists the future is bright

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin believes Hull FC will not win anything in Super League 2025, but he feels the club is building well for the future.

The Black and Whites are in a new era under new owners David Hood and Andrew Thirkill, with Adam Pearson stepping down after 13 years at the helm.

New head coach John Cartwright – formerly of Brisbane Broncos – has brought in a great deal of experience in the shape of Jordan Rapana, John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Aidan Sezer.

And youngsters such as Lewis Martin and Logan Moy will be more battle-hardened after breaking through into the first-team during Hull’s dismal 2024 Super League season.

But, Wilkin feels that the Black and Whites are missing players in the prime of their careers.

“What I think Hull have done well is signed experience to go with a very young crop of players,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“I think John Cartwright would admit is the gap in the middle of the squad. They are either 19 or 20 or 35 and 36. There are not enough people in the meat of their career.

“A few people get injured, John Asiata for example, you are relying on those young players again who did a sterling job in tough circumstances last year but it might be a step too far.”

Wilkin, however, does believe that Hull are on the right path for the future.

“Adam Pearson (Hull’s previous owner) cut his cloth accordingly and kept the club alive to where they could then get investment and fair play to him.

“at the time, we suggested they need investment. I don’t think it’s going to be their year this year but will be eventually and they will get back to where they should be.”