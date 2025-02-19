PNG starlet Morea Morea makes Super League admission after being linked with move

MOREA MOREA continues to be linked with a move to Super League.

The 23-year-old recently had a trial spell with NRL side North Queensland Cowboys, but is now back plying his trade for the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup.

That being said, Morea previously revealed that he is currently in talks with a Super League side about making the move to the northern hemisphere following his performances in the recent Pacific Championships.

Now, after talking to League Express, the flying fullback has revealed that he would grab an opportunity to make the move to the UK “with both hands” if it came about.

“If the opportunity to move to the UK arises then I would grab it with both hands,” Morea told League Express.

“I have always wanted to play in Super League – it is a top-tier competition so I open to it.

“The NRL has always been my dream growing up, too. The dream is still fresh so hopefully I will make it a reality soon.”