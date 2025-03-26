Adrian Lam: ‘I think when Wigan got beat everyone had a smile on their face!’

ADRIAN LAM has joked that when Hull FC beat Wigan Warriors 26-22 in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round that “everyone in rugby league in the UK had a smile on their face”.

The Black and Whites’ superb success meant that the Warriors would be unable to defend their Challenge Cup title from 2024, with a different name now set to be etched on the trophy in 2025.

Leigh Leopards, who lifted the Challenge Cup back in 2023 after a Golden Point win over Hull KR, are still in the hat to return to Wembley.

And Leigh head coach Lam is looking forward to seeing a different name on the trophy this year.

“I think when Wigan got beat everyone in rugby league in UK had a smile on their face!” Lam joked.

“You want someone else to be successful, you don’t want the same teams to be winning.

“You want teams like Hull FC that have struggled in the past few years to get those moments and good on them.”

The Leopards have drawn Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final and Lam knows that the tie will be a good one.

“They are playing some decent rugby and let’s not be fooled, it’s one of the hardest places to travel to and win.

“They will be up for that, it will be a ding-dong battle and will come down to the last 10 or 15 minutes but we have parked that away for now.”