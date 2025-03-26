Widnes Vikings prop joins St Helens on dual-registration

WIDNES VIKINGS prop Brett Bailey has joined St Helens on dual-registration.

Having fractured his foot in pre-season, Bailey is yet to feature for the Vikings this season and so, to allow him to get game time as part of his return from injury, he will feature for the St Helens reserves tonight against Leeds Rhinos.

Widnes head coach Allan Coleman said: “Brett has been fully fit for a couple of weeks now and has been 18th/19th man for us.

“Unfortunately with the way we’re going at present and with how some lads are playing, it’s difficult to throw Brett in when he’s not played since last year.”

He added: “It’s vital for him to get some game time. St Helens have been brilliant and agreed to have him for their Reserve game tomorrow.

“He trained with them yesterday and they were really impressed with how he’s looking physically now.

“His attitude has been brilliant and I can’t wait to see how he goes for them because he’ll be getting some valuable game time ahead of a big run of games for us.”