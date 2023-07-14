Ian Watson explains Huddersfield Giants win over Wakefield Trinity, Kevin Naiqama’s early exit and ‘biting the bullet’ with Jake Connor

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS put their West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield Trinity to the sword in emphatic fashion at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight.

The Giants were leading 16-0 at the break before an early second-half onslaught ended proceedings, as Ian Watson’s men ran out 34-6 winners.

Though the Giants scored six tries, it could have been more, with Watson praising his side returning to their ‘DNA’.

“It looked more like us, we are getting back to our DNA. It was a really good team performance. We were very good for parts then there was a little bit of a spell in there where we lost our concentration,” Watson said.

“I thought our intent and the way we started the game was outstanding. I thought with ball in hand we were patient and we could have had a few more. Jermaine (McGillvary) has dropped a couple, we bombed a couple last week but it’s great we are creating these opportunities.

“It is a great win for us and doing the right things again. We played very well against Catalans, people didn’t give us much credit. They had a strong team out and that was a big result and big performance.

“Wakefield have been travelling really well and I read an article that they would shock us again before kick-off.”

Watson also hailed Adam Milner on his home debut as well as Chris McQueen and Tui Lolohea, with the latter beginning to ‘find his feet’ following the World Cup.

“He was brilliant, he has stiffened us up defensively. There is a lot of work you don’t see from Milner because he isn’t an out-and-out hooker running all the time. Defensively he is really good. I think he has been great for us and he is finding his feet.

“When your big players step up and perform, it seems like it’s taken him half a year to be more themselves. Now Tui is playing like we know he can play, Chris Hill is moving a hell of a lot better. I knew the World Cup had an effect but it’s starting to come through now.”

The Huddersfield boss also gave the latest on Jake Connor, who kicked an impressive 40/20 and had a hand in most of what the Giants did well.

“Jake has been getting better all the time, the more we play him. We bit the bullet by giving him a two-week period in the reserves.

“He openly admits he is not where he wants to be to be fully embracing that fullback role. Sometimes we go to play and he is on the other side because he has worked his backside off on a previous play.”

Kevin Naiqama left the field late on in the game, but Watson explained that it was precautionary.

“We were safeguarding him, he felt his hamstring a little bit. He wanted to stay out there but the physio said it would be better to pull him off the field. He has got a couple of weeks now to get right.”