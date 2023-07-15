Two Super League clubs in hunt for Canberra Raiders and ex-Huddersfield Giants star

TWO Super League clubs are in the hunt for Canberra Raiders star Danny Levi.

The hooker, who is familiar with the northern hemisphere given his time with the Huddersfield Giants, is attracting interest from Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC, according to the Canberra Times.

Levi returned to Australia at the end of 2022 on compassionate grounds, one year into his two-year deal with Huddersfield, but now the Samoan international’s agent, Mario Tartak, has reiterated that he is a ‘wanted man’.

“We’re not saying we’re going, but we’re not also saying we’re staying,” Tartak told The Canberra Times.

“He’s a wanted man overseas.

“He’s been to the Super League before and was very successful in a short time there and there’s a lot of clubs there that need a hooker.

“He is enjoying his time in Canberra although we’re just weighing up options.”

Levi made 20 appearances for the Giants during his spell at the John Smith’s Stadium, impressing with his sniping runs out of dummy-half.