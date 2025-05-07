‘I’m a winner’: Tommy Makinson wants to lead Catalans Dragons to Wembley – and shape French future

TOMMY MAKINSON has been there and done the lot in Rugby League but he still gets goosebumps when it comes to big semi-final games like the Challenge Cup clash against Hull KR in York on Saturday.

“It doesn’t change, that excitement. You’re just like a kid on the big day and I know my team-mates feel the same, they are buzzing for the big game this week,” he said.

Makinson is desperate to get back into action after missing out on Magic Weekend through concussion protocols.

“I would love to have played but it wasn’t to be, so I’m doubly pumped for the semi-final.

“I came to Catalans to help them win trophies, not for a holiday. I’m a winner and this is the first trophy up for grabs.”

Makinson will fly out this week to join his team-mates, who are staying at a hotel in Leeds following Magic for the semi-final.

“We’ve got some very experienced and talented players here at the Dragons and at the same time we’ve got some very exciting young French players coming through.

“I feel like I’ve got loads of rugby in me yet, with lots to look forward to with Catalans but I also feel a responsibility towards the younger players.

“I have already tasted success (Makinson has five Grand Final winners’ rings) and it’s important that I pass on that experience.

“I think I’ve got a good reputation in the game and while I’ve only been here for six or seven months I have become really passionate about this part of the world and the Rugby League people here.

“The young lads look up to the established players and you can see in their eyes how keen they are to play.

“It’s only natural that you want to help and guide them and they are getting the very best advice here with the likes of Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Sam Tomkins and of course Steve McNamara guiding them forward.

“Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Léo Darrelatour and Clément Martin are just a few coming through; there are loads in the pipeline and we can help to develop these young French lads and help turn them into the next Arthur Romano or Arthur Mourgue.

“I’m big on French Rugby League and its future in the game and it’s very rewarding that many people are coming out in favour of their clubs continuing in Super League.

“If I can help in any small way to develop future stars for the French game, I will.”