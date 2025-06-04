Impressive displays from youth products please Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE remain top of the table after proving they have “depth of character”, according to director of sport Cedric Garcia.

A hat-trick of tries for winger Benjamin Laguerre was the highlight of a 30-14 win at Batley, the French side’s ninth victory from eleven games this year.

“Our squad has been deliberately rejuvenated with many youngsters coming through in an attempt to bring freshness, speed and vitality into our game,” said Garcia.

“We saw a great example of that in a tough game against a very good Batley team.

“We have senior players who led from the front, but it is the young products of our development programme who really stood out for me.

“Benjamin Laguerre has been outstanding all season, and young Romeo Tropis also had a very strong game, scoring a try at one end of the pitch and saving one at the other end with a terrific tackle.

“These two players have come through the ranks and we are extremely proud of them.”