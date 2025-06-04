Sully Medforth makes most of Midlands Hurricanes opportunity

MIDLANDS HURRICANES coach Mark Dunning was delighted to see his side come up with the answers during their recent victory over Whitehaven, achieved after losing halfback Jake Sweeting to injury.

Sweeting was withdrawn during the first half of the 38-8 win with a quad injury. Deeming him unfit to return, Sully Medforth was asked to come to the fore, in what was just his twelfth appearance for the club.

The 20-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display, helping Midlands to victory after a blistering second-half performance produced 26 unanswered points.

Assessing how his side coped with the loss of Sweeting, Dunning said: “We had to find our way into the game and find a reaction, which we did. We adapted really well, and I was delighted with the second-half performance.

“(Sully) was really mature. We couldn’t risk Jake in the second half, but Sully has run the game. I’ve got to pay credit to Danny Barcoe and Aiden Roden as well. They rotated the nine and seven roles, and all three of them did particularly well.”

Former Hull FC Academy player Medforth, who was released by them last year, was also pleased to have showcased his quality in Sweeting’s absence, adding: “In the past couple of weeks, Sweets and myself have really started to connect and share the workload, especially with the boot. I was happy to take on that role when the team needed it.”