In aid of Ethan!

Nathan Hallas, who will be running a half-marathon tomorrow (Sunday 10 May 2026), has pledged all proceeds to Ethan Montgomery.

Ethan, a Drighlington player, sustained what looked like a very serious injury last week and Hallas – his coach – has wasted no time in backing one of his most dedicated squad members.

The hope is that Montgomery, who was unable to move in the immediate aftermath of the incident, is on his way to a full recovery. Nevertheless, he will be unable to work for some time.

His club revealed, in a statement in midweek: “Last week, during what should have been just another game for Drighlington ARLFC Open Age, everything changed for Ethan Montgomery.

“Following a tackle, Ethan was left unable to move, with no feeling from the neck down — something no teammate, friend, or family member ever expects to see.

“He was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary, where he received urgent care. Thankfully, scans showed no fractures in his spine, and his spinal cord remains intact.

“But the road ahead is still incredibly tough.

“Ethan has since regained movement in his arms and is slowly beginning to recover feeling in his legs — an encouraging sign of progress. However, he is still unable to move his legs or feet, is unable to walk and remains in hospital, where his recovery is being closely monitored.”

The statement continued: “As a result of the incident, Ethan is currently unable to work, adding financial pressure to what is already a physically and emotionally challenging time.

“That’s why we’re coming together as a club and community.

“On May 10th, Ethan’s coach, Nathan Hallas, will be running the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Half Marathon to raise money in support of Ethan’s recovery.

“13.1 miles. One purpose.

“This run is about more than the distance — it’s about standing by one of our own when it matters most.

“We’re asking anyone who can to sponsor Nathan’s run and help support Ethan, giving him the breathing space to focus fully on recovery and rehabilitation.

“Every donation — no matter the size — will go towards helping Ethan cover his day-to-day living costs during this time.

“If you’re unable to donate, sharing this page and supporting Nathan’s challenge would mean just as much.

“Let’s get behind this run. Let’s get behind Ethan.”

Francis Stephenson of the charity Rugby League Cares has wasted no time in visiting Ethan and his family a couple of times to give practical and moral support; he has also been to the club to speak to everyone there and offer support.

Fundraiser by Dan Markinson : Running for Ethan: Support Ethan Montgomery’s Recovery