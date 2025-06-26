Injury blow for Bradford Bulls as forward ruled out for season

BRADFORD BULLS forward James Donaldson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season by an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 33-year-old former Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos backrow (pictured in black shirt) sustained the damage during the 30-22 Championship win at Doncaster earlier this month.

Donaldson started his second spell at Bradford on a two-year contract ahead of this season, and was making his 14th appearance against the South Yorkshire side.

Whitehaven-born, he emerged as a junior at Wath Brow Hornets and started his senior career with the Bulls in 2009 after coming through their Academy.

He played for Hull KR from 2015-18 and Leeds from 2019-24, with a loan spell back at Bradford in 2023.

Bulls coach Brian Noble said: “We’re all obviously incredibly disappointed for Donno, who has shown great commitment to making a difference to us since returning, and had done so in the time he has spent on the field.

“His 2025 season is now over, however, we know just how valuable James is to our group and he will remain a key part of it for the remainder of the year.”