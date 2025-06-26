New venue for Oldham

OLDHAM will play their Championship game against Widnes Vikings on Sunday, July 6 at the Park Lane ground of rugby union club Sedgley Park.

The switch is because of a delay in the completion of pitch maintenance work at Boundary Park, the stadium the Roughyeds share with Oldham Athletic Football Club.

It’s an eleven-mile trip to Park Lane, in the Whitefield area of North Manchester and previously used by Swinton Lions.

“We appreciate the understanding of all of our loyal supporters and all tickets already purchased are of course valid,” said Oldham in a statement.

“This includes all season-ticket holders, all hospitality, pie and peas, hospitality boxes and general tickets already purchased.

“We will communicate further information in due course and thank fans, sponsors and staff for their support and understanding. Huge thanks also to Sedgley Park for being so accommodating and supportive.”

Coached by Sean Long (pictured), Oldham are mounting a bid to make the play-offs after winning promotion from League One last season.