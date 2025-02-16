Injury Corner: Eight Super League sides suffer injury blows from Round One

WHICH Super League stars suffered injuries over the weekend of Round One?
Wigan Warriors 0-1 Leigh Leopards
Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards – knee
Catalans Dragons 4-22 Hull FC
Romain Navarrete – Catalans Dragons – head
Jed Cartwright – Hull FC – hamstring
Amir Bourouh – Hull FC – head
Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – head
Hull KR 19-18 Castleford Tigers
Niall Evalds – Hull KR – rib
Leeds Rhinos 12-14 Wakefield Trinity
Mikolaj Oledzki – Leeds Rhinos – head
Liam Hood – Wakefield Trinity – ankle
Ky Rodwell – Wakefield Trinity – hamstring – withdrawn before game
St Helens 82-0 Salford Red Devils
Lewis Murphy – St Helens – hamstring
Huddersfield Giants 12-20 Warrington Wolves
Sam Hewitt – Huddersfield Giants – rib
Harry Rushton – Huddersfield Giants – head