Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity, St Helens stars included

WHO made League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?
1. Jordan Rapana – Hull FC
A big debut from Jordan Rapana with a few silky touches and big moments in defence against Catalans.
2. Lewis Murphy – St Helens
An easy game against Salford allowed Lewis Murphy to showcase his talent.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Was strong throughout on debut for Leigh, making some huge runs.
4. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
Caused all sorts of trouble for Leeds on their left-edge defence.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Hat-trick hero Joe Burgess finished tremendously three times in the win over Castleford.
6. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards
Slotted over the winning drop-goal for Leigh in Golden Point against Wigan.
7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC
Would the clock back with a masterful display in Hull’s win at Catalans.
8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens
Couldn’t be stopped by the small Salford pack.
9. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves
A stellar performance from Danny Walker at hooker against Huddersfield.
10. Matty English – Huddersfield Giants
Some massive runs from Matty English against Warrington.
11. Jeremiah Simbiken – Castleford Tigers
Put in quite a shift for his Super League debut and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.
12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens
Was unstoppable against a youthful Salford.
13. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers
Named at loose-forward, Liam Horne was brilliant in Castleford’s narrow loss to Hull KR.
Substitutes
14. Cade Cust – Hull FC
Impressed on debut in the win over Catalans.
15. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Made over 200 metres in a big performance against Huddersfield.
16. Max Jowitt – Wakefield Trinity
A stellar performance from Max Jowitt as he scored two tries and kicked one goal in Wakefield’s win over Leeds.
17. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
Scored four tries in the demolition of Salford.