Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity, St Helens stars included

WHO made League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jordan Rapana – Hull FC

A big debut from Jordan Rapana with a few silky touches and big moments in defence against Catalans.

2. Lewis Murphy – St Helens

An easy game against Salford allowed Lewis Murphy to showcase his talent.

3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Was strong throughout on debut for Leigh, making some huge runs.

4. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity

Caused all sorts of trouble for Leeds on their left-edge defence.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Hat-trick hero Joe Burgess finished tremendously three times in the win over Castleford.

6. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards

Slotted over the winning drop-goal for Leigh in Golden Point against Wigan.

7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC



Would the clock back with a masterful display in Hull’s win at Catalans.

8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Couldn’t be stopped by the small Salford pack.

9. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves

A stellar performance from Danny Walker at hooker against Huddersfield.

10. Matty English – Huddersfield Giants

Some massive runs from Matty English against Warrington.

11. Jeremiah Simbiken – Castleford Tigers

Put in quite a shift for his Super League debut and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.

12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

Was unstoppable against a youthful Salford.

13. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers

Named at loose-forward, Liam Horne was brilliant in Castleford’s narrow loss to Hull KR.

Substitutes

14. Cade Cust – Hull FC

Impressed on debut in the win over Catalans.

15. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Made over 200 metres in a big performance against Huddersfield.

16. Max Jowitt – Wakefield Trinity

A stellar performance from Max Jowitt as he scored two tries and kicked one goal in Wakefield’s win over Leeds.

17. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

Scored four tries in the demolition of Salford.