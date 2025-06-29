Injury Corner: Leigh, Wakefield, Warrington, Wigan, Castleford, St Helens and Salford suffer blows

WHICH Super League stars suffered concerning blows over the weekend?
Leeds Rhinos 48-30 Leigh Leopards
David Armstrong – Leigh Leopards – knee
Darnell McIntosh – Leigh Leopards – knee
Hull KR 34-10 Wakefield Trinity
Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity – shoulder
Warrington Wolves 24-10 Hull FC
Toby King – Warrington Wolves – withdrawn before game
Joe Philbin – Warrington Wolves – withdrawn before game
Castleford Tigers 20-26 Wigan Warriors
Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers – withdrawn before game
Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers – knee
Zac Cini – Castleford Tigers – ankle
Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors – withdrawn in warm-up
Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors – pec/shoulder
St Helens 58-0 Salford Red Devils
Harry Robertson – St Helens – hamstring
Jonny Vaughan – Salford Red Devils – shoulder