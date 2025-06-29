Contrasting reactions as St Helens hammer Salford Red Devils

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens believes his side is slowly regaining its confidence after some below-average performances earlier in the season and he was happy that his side eased to a convincing 58-0 victory against bottom club Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

“We have a very professional performance today against a very strong Salford side,” said Wellens.

“They have good backs, but we started strong down the middle to keep the play away from them. In the end, it paid off well and we scored some good tries.

“It was a complete team performance, with some good ball movement. I didn’t want to change the squad from the Leeds victory last week.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley was more circumspect about the result after a difficult week for his club, which had seen a high court case adjourned following a winding-up order brought against the club by HMRC for alleged unpaid taxes.

“I was very disappointed with the final score as we had one of our best squads of the season and there have been green shoots over the last couple of weeks, which is encouraging,” said Rowley.

“We can only jump into the loan market, but we have quite a few on loan that cannot play. They (St Helens) played the game well and they are a physical side taking a lot out of us.

“With the amount of ball they had it was always going to be tough for us.”

St Helens will now go to Hull FC on Saturday, while the Red Devils will host Warrington Wolves on Friday night.