Injury Corner: Seven Super League sides suffer blows

HULL FC suffered yet another major injury blow in their 16-14 defeat to Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

Forward Brad Fash lasted just five minutes at Odsal with Hull boss Andy Last revealing that he had suffered a medial collateral ligament knee injury.

Hooker Amir Bourouh was also forced off, failing a head-injury assessment – as did Bradford’s Ethan Ryan following a try.

Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons not only suffered defeats to St Helens and Wakefield Trinity respectively, but also lost Asher O’Donnell and Lewis Dodd respectively to head knocks.

York Knights’ Jesse Dee also failed a HIA in their defeat at home to Castleford Tigers, while Mark Applegarth also has concerns over Paul Vaughan, Justin Sangaré and David Nofoaluma.

Meanwhile, Hull KR will be cursing Arthur Mourgue’s luck after he looked to suffer a reccurrence of the pec injury that kept him out for three months.

Rovers overcame Leigh Leopards 20-16 in that game, but Leigh had to make do without Tesi Niu who was withdrawn before kick-off due to a hamstring injury.