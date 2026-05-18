Super League Attendances Round 11: Wigan Warriors impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances for Round 11?

Huddersfield Giants 18-26 St Helens

3,624 at the Accu Stadium on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors 24-4 Leeds Rhinos

14,627 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity 58-10 Catalans Dragons

8,532 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night

York Knights 18-24 Castleford Tigers

6,077 at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Toulouse Olympique 18-26 Warrington Wolves

4,634 at the Stade Michel Bendichou on Saturday evening

Leigh Leopards 16-20 Hull KR

9,028 at the Progress with Unity Stadium on Saturday evening

Bradford Bulls 16-14 Hull FC

7,315 at Bartercard Odsal on Sunday afternoon