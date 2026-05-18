Super League Attendances Round 11: Wigan Warriors impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances for Round 11?
Huddersfield Giants 18-26 St Helens
3,624 at the Accu Stadium on Thursday night
Wigan Warriors 24-4 Leeds Rhinos
14,627 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
Wakefield Trinity 58-10 Catalans Dragons
8,532 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night
York Knights 18-24 Castleford Tigers
6,077 at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Toulouse Olympique 18-26 Warrington Wolves
4,634 at the Stade Michel Bendichou on Saturday evening
Leigh Leopards 16-20 Hull KR
9,028 at the Progress with Unity Stadium on Saturday evening
Bradford Bulls 16-14 Hull FC
7,315 at Bartercard Odsal on Sunday afternoon