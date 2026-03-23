Injury Corner: Seven Super League sides sweat over issues

LEEDS RHINOS were without Ryan Hall for their 24-16 loss to Hull FC on Sunday afternoon after it was revealed he had a knee issue that required an injection.

Meanwhile, York were already down to the bare bones when they travelled to Wigan Warriors on Thursday night, but that injury list got even bigger with Paul McShane succumbing to a suspected broken hand.

Bradford Bulls may have overcome Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, but they did so without halfback Rowan Milnes, with head coach Kurt Haggerty confirming an Achilles injury had forced him to pull out before kick-off.

Josh Allen and Julian Bousquet failed HIAs for Catalans Dragons in their fixture with Hull KR on Saturday night, as did Joe Stimson for Castleford Tigers in their thrashing by Warrington Wolves and George Whitby in St Helens’ win over Toulouse Olympique.

The Dragons also lost two others during that 26-20 win over Rovers, with Matthieu Laguerre (ankle) and Lewis Dodd (knee) leaving the field.

Leigh Leopards went down to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night, and two key forwards – Robbie Mulhern (arm) and Owen Trout (ankle) – suffered concerns, although coach Adrian Lam says both should be good to go this Saturday against Toulouse.