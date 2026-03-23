Super League Team of the Week: Warrington, Wigan, York, St Helens and Hull FC involved

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Toa Mata’afa – York Knights
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.
2. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity
Showed just Wakefield have been missing with an impressive display against Leigh.
3. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors
Impressed greatly in the centres against York.
4. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
Continues to impress and scored a key try.
5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves
A brilliant hat-trick on his return from ten months out against Castleford.
6. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
Ran Toulouse ragged at times.
7. Jayden Nikorima – Bradford Bulls
Comfortably the best player on the field against Huddersfield.
8. Agnatius Paasi – St Helens
Looks to be a man possessed on his return to the St Helens side.
9. Alrix Da Costa – Catalans Dragons
An immense display in the shock win over Hull KR.
10. Ligi Sao – Hull FC
Looked strong up front and even crossed for a try.
11. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity
A formidable figure in the Wakefield pack against Leigh.
12. Kelepi Tanginoa – Warrington Wolves
Scored four in the demolition of Castleford.
13. John Asiata – Hull FC
Ran the show against Leeds.
Substitutes
14. Jackson Hastings – St Helens
Ran the show against Toulouse.
15. Andy Ackers – Bradford Bulls
Gave solid distribution from number nine.
16. Tom Briscoe – Hull FC
Wound back the years with a competent display in the win over Leeds.
17. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Was a potent weapon throughout Wigan’s win over York.