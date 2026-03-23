Super League Team of the Week: Warrington, Wigan, York, St Helens and Hull FC involved

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Toa Mata’afa – York Knights

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

2. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity

Showed just Wakefield have been missing with an impressive display against Leigh.

3. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

Impressed greatly in the centres against York.

4. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity

Continues to impress and scored a key try.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

A brilliant hat-trick on his return from ten months out against Castleford.

6. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

Ran Toulouse ragged at times.

7. Jayden Nikorima – Bradford Bulls

Comfortably the best player on the field against Huddersfield.

8. Agnatius Paasi – St Helens

Looks to be a man possessed on his return to the St Helens side.

9. Alrix Da Costa – Catalans Dragons

An immense display in the shock win over Hull KR.

10. Ligi Sao – Hull FC

Looked strong up front and even crossed for a try.

11. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity

A formidable figure in the Wakefield pack against Leigh.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa – Warrington Wolves

Scored four in the demolition of Castleford.

13. John Asiata – Hull FC

Ran the show against Leeds.

Substitutes

14. Jackson Hastings – St Helens

Ran the show against Toulouse.

15. Andy Ackers – Bradford Bulls

Gave solid distribution from number nine.

16. Tom Briscoe – Hull FC

Wound back the years with a competent display in the win over Leeds.

17. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Was a potent weapon throughout Wigan’s win over York.