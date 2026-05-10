Injury Corner: St Helens double blow as Warrington Wolves face nervy wait

ST HELENS will be ruing the loss of forward Matty Lees after he left the field in the first minute against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Lees looked to have jarred his knee trying to tackle Wigan’s Luke Thompson in the first hit-up of the fixture and was seen later on crutches.

Noah Stephens also had to leave the field early for a HIA later on in the game as Wigan ran out 32-0 winners.

Hull KR back-rower James Batchelor did have to leave the field for a HIA in the second-half of Rovers’ victory over Warrington Wolves, but he returned late on.

The same couldn’t be said of Warrington’s Jordy Crowther, who came off second best from a big Peta Hiku charge and didn’t return.