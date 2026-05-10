Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars made League Express‘ Team of the Week from the Challenge Cup semi-finals?

1. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

Didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon against Warrington.

2. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors

Carried well out of back-field and took his two tries superbly well.

3. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Proved his worth.

4. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR

Some silky touches in the win over Warrington.

5. Noah Hodkinson – Wigan Warriors

A brilliant display from the youngster against Saints.

6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

Jack Farrimond stood up to be counted in an emphatic display against St Helens.

7. Tyrone May – Hull KR

Played in a dinner jacket against Warrington.

8. Tom Amone – Hull KR

Great work by Tom Amone up front in the win over Warrington.

9. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors

Must be in conversations for England come the end of the season.

10. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

Was immense in the middle.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Has come in for criticism at times this year, but Junior Nsemba was flawless against Saints.

12. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves

Was the best player in a Warrington shirt by a mile.

13. Oliver Partington – Wigan Warriors

A big occasion and Oliver Partington stood up manfully.