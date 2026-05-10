Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars made League Express‘ Team of the Week from the Challenge Cup semi-finals?
1. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
Didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon against Warrington.
2. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors
Carried well out of back-field and took his two tries superbly well.
3. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors
Proved his worth.
4. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR
Some silky touches in the win over Warrington.
5. Noah Hodkinson – Wigan Warriors
A brilliant display from the youngster against Saints.
6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
Jack Farrimond stood up to be counted in an emphatic display against St Helens.
7. Tyrone May – Hull KR
Played in a dinner jacket against Warrington.
8. Tom Amone – Hull KR
Great work by Tom Amone up front in the win over Warrington.
9. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors
Must be in conversations for England come the end of the season.
10. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors
Was immense in the middle.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Has come in for criticism at times this year, but Junior Nsemba was flawless against Saints.
12. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves
Was the best player in a Warrington shirt by a mile.
13. Oliver Partington – Wigan Warriors
A big occasion and Oliver Partington stood up manfully.