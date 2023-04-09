Injury Corner: St Helens, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors counting cost of Super League fixtures

WELL that’s another weekend of Super League action done and dusted and what an entertaining weekend it was!

Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity kicked the action off on Thursday night with both teams evidently nervous throughout the 80 minutes. The game was only really settled in the last ten minutes when Greg Eden finished magnificently in the corner to double his tally for the night in a 16-4 victory. That also left Mark Applegarth winless after eight games.

Wind the clock forward to Good Friday and Hull FC hosted Hull KR at the MKM Stadium at lunchtime. The Black and Whites were cut to ribbons from the first minute as Rovers raced into a 14-0 half-time lead before turning the screw emphatically to register a 40-0 hammering.

Elsewhere on Good Friday, Wigan Warriors hosted St Helens in one of the most hotly anticipated derby clashes in recent seasons. Matt Peet’s men, despite being cut to ribbons with the likes of Jai Field and Cade Cust ruled out, ran out 14-6 winners though Saints probably did enough chances to win the game.

Saturday saw Salford Red Devils travel to Leigh Leopards for a round one rematch. it was the same result as that early clash as Paul Rowley’s men managed to hold off a fierce Leigh riposte for a 22-20 triumph. Probably one of the most entertaining games of the weekend, both sides attacked with vim and vigour.

Later on Saturday, Warrington Wolves travelled to the south of France for an exciting battle with the Catalans Dragons. First versus second didn’t disappoint with Daryl Powell’s men making it a remarkable eight wins from eight games with a 20-14 victory – even though Gil Dudson was sent off for a punch.

Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants rounded off the Easter weekend with a thriller at Headingley on Sunday evening. Despite trailing 13-4 at half-time, Leeds rallied after the break to register a brilliant comeback and eventually run out 18-17 winners.

But, which teams could face a nervous wait over injury blows?

Castleford Tigers 16-4 Wakefield Trinity

Jordy Crowther (head) – Wakefield Trinity

Hull FC 0-40 Hull KR

Jake Clifford (ankle) – Hull FC

Jamie Shaul (calf) – Hull FC

Mitieli Vulikijapani (ankle) – Hull FC

Wigan Warriors 14-6 St Helens

Mike Cooper (knee) – Wigan Warriors

Sione Mata’utia (head) – St Helens

Leigh Leopards 20-22 Salford Red Devils

Danny Addy (head) – Salford Red Devils