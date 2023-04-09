Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves dominate

WELL that’s another weekend of Super League action done and dusted and what an entertaining weekend it was!

Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity kicked the action off on Thursday night with both teams evidently nervous throughout the 80 minutes. The game was only really settled in the last ten minutes when Greg Eden finished magnificently in the corner to double his tally for the night in a 16-4 victory. That also left Mark Applegarth winless after eight games.

Wind the clock forward to Good Friday and Hull FC hosted Hull KR at the MKM Stadium at lunchtime. The Black and Whites were cut to ribbons from the first minute as Rovers raced into a 14-0 half-time lead before turning the screw emphatically to register a 40-0 hammering.

Elsewhere on Good Friday, Wigan Warriors hosted St Helens in one of the most hotly anticipated derby clashes in recent seasons. Matt Peet’s men, despite being cut to ribbons with the likes of Jai Field and Cade Cust ruled out, ran out 14-6 winners though Saints probably did enough chances to win the game.

Saturday saw Salford Red Devils travel to Leigh Leopards for a round one rematch. it was the same result as that early clash as Paul Rowley’s men managed to hold off a fierce Leigh riposte for a 22-20 triumph. Probably one of the most entertaining games of the weekend, both sides attacked with vim and vigour.

Later on Saturday, Warrington Wolves travelled to the south of France for an exciting battle with the Catalans Dragons. First versus second didn’t disappoint with Daryl Powell’s men making it a remarkable eight wins from eight games with a 20-14 victory – even though Gil Dudson was sent off for a punch.

Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants rounded off the Easter weekend with a thriller at Headingley on Sunday evening. Despite trailing 13-4 at half-time, Leeds rallied after the break to register a brilliant comeback and eventually run out 18-17 winners.

But who makes the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Lachlan Coote – Hull KR

Lachlan Coote came to the party and more against Hull FC on Friday, producing some great touches and dotting down for two tries.

2. Greg Eden – Castleford Tigers

Was arguably the x-factor that Castleford needed to get over the line against Wakefield on Thursday night. A superb length of the field effort and a brilliant finish from Greg Eden nails his place in the Team of the Week.

3. Toby King – Wigan Warriors

Toby King is starting to find his feet at the DW Stadium and the Wigan man put in a brilliant performance against local rivals St Helens.

4. Stefan Ratchford – Warrington Wolves

Wound back the years in a great display against Catalans, producing a number of breaks and impressing with his leadership in a tough situation.

5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR

Like a fine wine, Ryan Hall gets better with age. A hat-trick of tries against Hull FC is no mean feat in a derby.

6. Joe Shorrocks – Wigan Warriors

Drafted into the halves to play in the absence of Jai Field and Cade Cust, Joe Shorrocks was superb against St Helens on Friday..

7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

Is there a halfback in the world right now more in form than George Williams? The Warrington man enjoyed himself against Catalans on Saturday and put himself about in defence.

8. Sam Kasiano – Warrington Wolves

Destructive against his former side on Saturday night, Sam Kasiano is very much enjoying his rugby league at Warrington.

9. Paul McShane – Castleford Tigers

Marshalled the Tigers around against Wakefield on Thursday night, providing a terrific captain’s knock when it mattered most.

10. Tyler Dupree – Salford Red Devils

It’s incredible to think that Tyler Dupree wasn’t even playing Super League in 2022. The Salford forward was a monster against Leigh on Saturday and underlined his credentials as one of the most exciting forwards in the competition.

11. Chris McQueen – Huddersfield Giants

A two-try haul from Chris McQueen wasn’t enough for Huddersfield to overcome Leeds in a superb Easter Sunday fixture.

12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

Wigan needed their most experienced men to stand up against St Helens and Liam Farrell did just that

13. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

Another big performance from Cameron Smith in a Leeds shirt as the Rhinos completed a remarkable comeback against Huddersfield.

Substitutes

14. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

You can’t keep Josh Charnley out of the Team of the Week due to an incredible finish for a four-pointer against Salford on Saturday.

15. Brodie Croft – Salford Red Devils

When Salford needed a few moments of magic against Leigh on Saturday, Brodie Croft provided just that.

16. Blake Austin – Leeds Rhinos

Blake Austin was in superb form against Huddersfield, throwing up some deadly spiral bombs that the Giants just couldn’t live with.

17. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants

Some magic feet from Tui Lolohea enabled Huddersfield to get back into proceedings when they looked dead and buried. It didn’t prove enough though.