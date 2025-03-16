Injury Corner: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards suffer injury blows

WHICH Super League and Championship stars suffered injury blows over the weekend?
St Helens 22-14 Leeds Rhinos
Joe Batchelor – St Helens – concussion
Mark Percival – St Helens – ankle
Andy Ackers – Leeds Rhinos – hamstring
Salford Red Devils 26-16 Bradford Bulls
Joe Bullock – Salford Red Devils
Chris Hankinson – Salford Red Devils
Franklin Pele – Bradford Bulls – concussion
Hull KR 40-0 Oldham
Joe Burgess – Hull KR – hip
Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC
Jai Field – Wigan Warriors – hamstring
Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors – leg
Harvey Barron – Hull FC – hamstring
Huddersfield Giants 12-22 Wakefield Trinity
Max Jowitt – Wakefield Trinity – leg
Matty Storton – Wakefield Trinity
Leigh Leopards 62-4 Batley Bulldogs
Darnell McIntosh – Leigh Leopards – shoulder