Wakefield Trinity suffer injury blows in Challenge Cup win

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Challenge Cup triumph over Huddersfield Giants came at a cost.

Most significantly, star fullback Max Jowitt suffered a lower leg injury challenging for a high ball in the early stages and limped off in some distress.

“It doesn’t look great and he was in a bit of pain when he came off,” said coach Daryl Powell after the game.

“He’s in a boot but we won’t know (the severity) until he gets a scan.”

Victory was marred by injuries not only for Jowitt, but also forwards Isaiah Vagana (shoulder) and Matty Storton (knee).

“We lost a few players, which always makes thing difficult,” said Powell.

“Being down at half-time and losing the players we did, I’m pleased with our durability.

“We started well and got reeled in a bit with the changes and as Huddersfield stepped up.

“In the second half I thought we were pretty courageous and had real control. The halves were outstanding and it sometimes takes time for them to come together.

“We didn’t concede any points in the second half which is always pleasing. We defended really well.

“We are still growing as a team. We have ten new players and have been managing ourselves pretty well.

“Learning about ourselves has been a pretty good journey so far and we learned some more today.”