Injury Corner: St Helens, Hull KR, Hull FC and Castleford blows

HULL KR will be sweating over the fitness of star fullback Arthur Mourgue after he left the field late in the first half of the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos.

Rovers’ Dean Hadley suffered a fractured eye socket in the 30-24 win over Brisbane, although reports suggest he could yet attempt to play in Las Vegas against Leeds Rhinos.

City rivals Hull FC are also sweating over their fullback and a back-rower – in their case Will Pryce (knee) and Joe Batchelor (calf and shoulder) – after their defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile, St Helens may well have overcome Leigh Leopards in a 20-18 triumph, but they had to do so after being decimated to the bare bones.

Jonny Lomax suffered a dislocated wrist and Nene Macdonald a quad injury in the first half.

Deon Cross and George Delaney went off for head-injury assessments – Cross passed, but the outcome of Delaney’s was undisclosed post-match.

Castleford Tigers lost Alex Mellor to a leg injury in their 24-10 loss to Toulouse Olympique, who will be without Roméo Tropis due to a head injury.