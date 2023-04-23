Injury Corner: St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos suffer blows

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it was!

The action began on Thursday night when St Helens hosted high flyers Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Daryl Powell’s men had lost their first game of the season against Wigan the week before and Saints were in no mood to mess around. Paul Wellens answered his critics in a defiant manner as the Merseysiders inflicted a 28-6 demolition on their rivals.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Castleford Tigers hosted Hull KR hoping for a third win under Andy Last. And for a great deal of time it appeared as though Last’s men would halt a four-game winning run enjoyed by Rovers. That being said, Willie Peters’ men found a way to win ugly as the Robins ran out 12-7 victors.

Elsewhere on Friday night, Leeds Rhinos travelled to the Leigh Leopards hoping to build on their demolition of Hull FC last week. However, Adrian Lam’s side were in the mood to put their opponents to the sword with a 20-6 triumph lifting the Leopards above the Rhinos in the Super League table.

Moving on to Sunday afternoon and three Super League fixtures took place with Salford Red Devils’ home clash against Catalans Dragons being moved to 2.15pm for a double-header with the women’s sides. A Marc Sneyd and Brodie Croft-inspired display helped Paul Rowley’s men to a narrow 16-14 win over the French side with Adam Keighran’s late conversion miss ending proceedings on the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Hull FC hosted Huddersfield Giants at the MKM Stadium hoping to stem their eight-game losing run. And for the majority of the game, the Black and Whites were the better team with the scores locked at 8-8 at half-time. Following the break, Tony Smith’s men went ahead and held on for a priceless 20-14 triumph.

Whilst Hull were able to stem their losing run, Wakefield Trinity’s stretched to a massive ten games without a win. Mark Applegarth’s men travelled to the Wigan Warriors knowing what a momentous task faced them at the DW Stadium. Despite being 18-0 down at half-time, Wakefield rallied but ended up on the wrong end of a 22-6 scoreline.

But which stars suffered blows over the weekend?

St Helens 28-6 Warrington Wolves

Tommy Makinson (leg – withdrawn before game) – St Helens

Mark Percival (hamstring – withdrawn before game) – St Helens

Daryl Clark (leg) – Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers 7-12 Hull KR

Joe Westerman (head) – Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards 20-6 Leeds Rhinos

Aidan Sezer (leg) – Leeds Rhinos

Harry Newman (ankle) – Leeds Rhinos

Salford Red Devils 16-14 Catalans Dragons

Matt Costello (head) – Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors 22-6 Wakefield Trinity

Kaide Ellis (hamstring – withdrawn before the game) – Wigan Warriors

Will Dagger (back – withdrawn before the game) – Wakefield Trinity

Harry Bowes (head) – Wakefield Trinity

Hull FC 20-14 Huddersfield Giants

Josh Griffin – Hull FC

Will Pryce (ankle) – Huddersfield Giants

Nathan Peats (hand) – Huddersfield Giants