Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and Hull FC dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it was!

The action began on Thursday night when St Helens hosted high flyers Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Daryl Powell’s men had lost their first game of the season against Wigan the week before and Saints were in no mood to mess around. Paul Wellens answered his critics in a defiant manner as the Merseysiders inflicted a 28-6 demolition on their rivals.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Castleford Tigers hosted Hull KR hoping for a third win under Andy Last. And for a great deal of time it appeared as though Last’s men would halt a four-game winning run enjoyed by Rovers. That being said, Willie Peters’ men found a way to win ugly as the Robins ran out 12-7 victors.

Elsewhere on Friday night, Leeds Rhinos travelled to the Leigh Leopards hoping to build on their demolition of Hull FC last week. However, Adrian Lam’s side were in the mood to put their opponents to the sword with a 20-6 triumph lifting the Leopards above the Rhinos in the Super League table.

Moving on to Sunday afternoon and three Super League fixtures took place with Salford Red Devils’ home clash against Catalans Dragons being moved to 2.15pm for a double-header with the women’s sides. A Marc Sneyd and Brodie Croft-inspired display helped Paul Rowley’s men to a narrow 16-14 win over the French side with Adam Keighran’s late conversion miss ending proceedings on the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Hull FC hosted Huddersfield Giants at the MKM Stadium hoping to stem their eight-game losing run. And for the majority of the game, the Black and Whites were the better team with the scores locked at 8-8 at half-time. Following the break, Tony Smith’s men went ahead and held on for a priceless 20-14 triumph.

Whilst Hull were able to stem their losing run, Wakefield Trinity’s stretched to a massive ten games without a win. Mark Applegarth’s men travelled to the Wigan Warriors knowing what a momentous task faced them at the DW Stadium. Despite being 18-0 down at half-time, Wakefield rallied but ended up on the wrong end of a 22-6 scoreline.

But who makes the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Greg Eden – Castleford Tigers

Moved to fullback by Andy Last against Hull KR due to Niall Evalds illness and Greg Eden dealt with every Jordan Abdull bomb with aplomb. He deserved to be on the winning side.

2. Tee Ritson – St Helens

Talk about taking his Super League chance. Tee Ritson, in for the injured Tommy Makinson, enjoyed a great display against Warrington with a brilliant try in the last minute.

3. Konrad Hurrell – St Helens

People expected Konrad Hurrell to struggle against the pace of Warrington out wide on Thursday night. However, the Tongan centre delivered a masterclass in attack and defence.

4. Corey Hall – Hull KR

What a signing Corey Hall is proving to be for Hull KR. The centre enjoyed a stellar game against Castleford on Friday night, scoring a try and proving to be a constant threat in the Tigers’ side.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

With each passing week, it seems even more shocking that Josh Charnley wasn’t selected in the England squad with the winger enjoying another great display against Leeds on Friday.

6. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

Wound the clock back in emphatic fashion in Saints’ big win over Warrington on Thursday night with a fantastic try and a commitment to the cause.

7. Jordan Abdull – Hull KR

In a tight affair against Castleford on Friday night, Jordan Abdull’s kicking game was instrumental.

8. Tyler Dupree – Salford Red Devils

Tyler Dupree continues to impress in the front-row for Salford, taking in some massive runs against a big Catalans pack on Sunday afternoon.

9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

Matt Parcell proved to be the difference between Hull KR and Castleford on Friday night with his individual try the matchwinner.

10. Matty Lees – St Helens

The cornerstone of this Saints pack, Matty Lees took it to the huge Warrington pack on Thursday with great effect.

11. Joe Cator – Hull FC

Made a number of barnstorming runs through the heart of the Huddersfield defence on Sunday afternoon to help Hull get on the front foot.

12. Ligi Sao – Hull FC

Ligi Sao was in his best form for Hull against Huddersfield, making some great yards and putting himself about in defence.

13. Morgan Smithies – Wigan Warriors

Morgan Smithies just keeps on getting better and will surely be a shoo-in for an England spot in the near future. The loose-forward took it to the Wakefield pack on Sunday afternoon.

Substitutes

14. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

One of Leigh’s most potent attacking threats, Edwin Ipape destroyed Leeds down the middle on Friday night with his devastating running game.

15. Brodie Croft – Salford Red Devils

Was yet again in great form as Salford held on for a priceless two points at home to Catalans on Sunday afternoon.

16. Ethan Havard – Wigan Warriors

Seems to be getting better with every passing game as Ethan Havard enjoyed another great display against Wakefield.

17. Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC

When Hull FC needed their most experienced men to stand up and be counted against Huddersfield, they did just that led by two-try hero Liam Sutcliffe.