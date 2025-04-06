Injury Corner: Wakefield Trinity, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons

WHICH Super League sides suffered injury blows during the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals?
Catalans Dragons 20-12 Salford Red Devils
Nick Cotric – Catalans Dragons
Tiaki Chan – Salford Red Devils – head
Nathan Connell – Salford Red Devils – shoulder
Wakefield Trinity 12-20 Leigh Leopards
Olly Russell – Wakefield Trinity – hand
Matty Russell – Wakefield Trinity – rib
Hull FC 16-32 Hull KR
Jordan Lane – Hull FC – arm
Ed Chamberlain – Hull FC – knee
Brad Fash – Hull FC – calf
Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – groin
Warrington Wolves 20-12 St Helens
Curtis Sironen – St Helens – head
Mark Percival – St Helens – head
Leeds Rhinos have confirmed halfback Brodie Croft will be out for a month with a hamstring injury.