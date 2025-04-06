Injury Corner: Wakefield Trinity, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons

WHICH Super League sides suffered injury blows during the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals?

Catalans Dragons 20-12 Salford Red Devils

Nick Cotric – Catalans Dragons

Tiaki Chan – Salford Red Devils – head

Nathan Connell – Salford Red Devils – shoulder

Wakefield Trinity 12-20 Leigh Leopards

Olly Russell – Wakefield Trinity – hand

Matty Russell – Wakefield Trinity – rib

Hull FC 16-32 Hull KR

Jordan Lane – Hull FC – arm

Ed Chamberlain – Hull FC – knee

Brad Fash – Hull FC – calf

Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – groin

Warrington Wolves 20-12 St Helens

Curtis Sironen – St Helens – head

Mark Percival – St Helens – head

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed halfback Brodie Croft will be out for a month with a hamstring injury.