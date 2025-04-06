Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e hat-trick thwarts Barrow Raiders as Oldham eye Wembley debut

OLDHAM 38 BARROW RAIDERS 24

KASEY SMITH, Boundary Park, Sunday

OLDHAM are a step closer to reaching a first Wembley final after a Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e hat-trick earned a hard-fought victory over dogged Barrow.

The Roughyeds couldn’t have asked for a better start when they went two scores in front inside seven minutes, but an unusual stoppage kick-started a Raiders comeback and they led 14-10 at half-time in a see-saw showdown.

Oldham’s high-profile Salford loanee Nene Macdonald had a quiet match, swapping between centre and wing with captain Jordan Turner.

Barrow’s kicking game caused problems with 40/20s and short restarts paying off, but Oldham dug deep to stay composed.

In virtually their first look at the Barrow line, they struck through Laulu-Togaga’e, and Barrow coach Paul Crarey must have been dismayed at the ease in which the on-loan Hull KR fullback eased through.

It was a poor start by Barrow, in complete contrast to their shock win over Oldham at home last month, as soon after, Laulu-Togaga’e showed great skill to loft the ball to Jack Johnson, who ran through unopposed, with Josh Drinkwater converting.

But the Barrow response began after a spectator emerged from the stands and appeared to confront the officials from the sidelines. The match commissioner later confirmed the person concerned was a dementia sufferer.

That stoppage seemed to affect Oldham, and immediately after play resumed, Barrow sprung into action, with a low kick behind the line allowing Ellis Robson to sprint through and offload to Tee Ritson, who scored, with Ryan Shaw tagging on the goal.

Oldham’s restart went out on the full, which allowed Shaw to slot over two more points, then an Alex Bishop 40/20 paved the way for Charlie Emslie to crash over from close range, with Shaw again improving.

However once the second half started, Oldham wasted no time in responding, and after some great solo work by Riley Dean, Lewis Baxter dived over to level.

Oldham regained the lead after a quick shift of passes to the right enabled Johnson to dive over for his second, and Drinkwater converted.

However a second short kick-off paid off for Barrow and they brought themselves back to within two points when Shaw got on the end of Luke Broadbent’s low grubber.

On 59 minutes, Ritson put Barrow back in front after he broke the line and ran onto his own chip to score under the posts for Shaw to add the goal.

There was barely any time to catch breath in this game, with the lead switching hands once more after Laulu-Togaga’e used his pace and trickery to grab his second when he dived over wide out.

Drinkwater improved that score, as he did when he grabbed one for himself before Laulu-Togaga’e put the game to bed when Barrow couldn’t stop his dart to the line.

GAMESTAR: Oldham fullback Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e produced a fine hat-trick.

GAMEBREAKER: Josh Drinkwater’s try late on finally broke Barrow.

MATCHFACTS

OLDHAM

31 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

20 Jack Johnson

4 Iain Thornley

36 Nene Macdonald

3 Jordan Turner

7 Riley Dean

23 Josh Drinkwater

8 Gil Dudson

9 Matty Wildie

19 Ted Chapelhow

30 George Hirst

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Adam Milner

Subs (all used)

34 Tom Forber

10 Owen Farnworth

16 Pat Moran

21 Lewis Baxter

Tries: Laulu-Togaga’e (2, 64, 69), Johnson (7, 53), Baxter (43), Drinkwater (67)

Goals: Drinkwater 5/7

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

30 Tee Ritson

18 Curtis Teare

4 Luke Broadbent

17 Ryan Shaw

6 Brad Walker

22 Alex Bishop

32 Ryan Brown

9 Josh Wood

33 Jamie Pye

11 Ellis Robson

12 James Greenwood

16 Charlie Emslie

Subs (all used)

14 Aaron Smith

19 Delaine Bedward-Gittens

31 Seth Woodend

20 Brett Carter

Tries: Ritson (33, 59), Emslie (38), Shaw (56)

Goals: Shaw 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6, 10-8, 10-14; 14-14, 20-14, 20-18, 20-24, 26-24, 32-24, 38-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Oldham: Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e; Raiders: Ryan Shaw

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 10-14

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Attendance: 1,442