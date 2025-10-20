Ireland among the World Cup hopefuls descending on Toronto

WITH over half of its inhabitants born outside of Canada, Toronto is considered one of the most multicultural cities in the world.

Next week, the city of Brampton in the west of the Greater Toronto Area will host a fittingly global gathering, with the Women’s World Series pitting Canada, Fiji, Ireland and Nigeria to determine who will earn the final qualifying spot for next year’s World Cup.

There is a diversity of countries on display that Rugby League seldom offers up, but with that comes a vast array of differing skillsets, experiences and expectations.

Just two days after landing in Canada, Ireland will open proceedings with their semi-final against Nigeria tomorrow (Tuesday).

They reached the World Series after falling short against Wales in their European qualification group and defeating Greece 42-6 in a play-off last season.

They recorded a win by the same margin against the Netherlands in a warm-up match earlier this month featuring Europe-based players. In Canada, the squad will be complimented by five Australia-based heritage players, including centre Lily Rogan of the NRLW.

Unlike the men’s squads from World Cups gone by, this is a predominantly domestically-based team. Head coach Matt Kennerson spoke of recruiting players from different sports, including hockey, tag rugby, soccer, rugby union, and GAA, as well as the importance of basing the squad out of Ireland.

“It shows young women, young athletes of Ireland, they can play domestic, then play for Ireland,” he said.

“It makes it accessible, and that’s the way forward to growing the sport internally.”

In their way stand Nigeria, who are even newer to international women’s Rugby League, and made it this far by the barest of margins.

A two-legged play-off against hosts Kenya last year resulted in a 22-22 aggregate scoreline, with Nigeria advancing by virtue of having kicked more penalties.

Kennerson, despite an admitted lack of available video compared to other teams, identified a “powerful, unorthodox style” that Ireland will have to contend with.

If predictions were made on official world rankings, Ireland would be nominal favourites, ranked 8th in contrast to their opponent’s 17th.

However, despite the lowlier rankings of Canada (10th) and Fiji (16th), it would be safe to assume that a sterner test awaits whoever wins the Ireland/Nigeria clash in the final.

Canada have featured at the last two World Cups, and were only denied another spot by a rejigged qualification format that removed an automatic spot from the Americas.

They defeated the United States 40-8 in Florida last year, and will be buoyed by Megan Pakulis, the Gold Coast Titans’ lock in the NRLW, and Toronto-born former England international Chantelle Crowl.

Fiji’s squad is replete with NRLW talent, and felt hard done by to miss out on the chance of qualification in 2022.

They will be without captain Talei Holmes and halfback Losana Lutu, but having already defeated the Cook Islands (participants in the previous two World Cups) before losing to Samoa to make this stage, they will be looking to become the fifth side from the Pacific region to qualify.

Matches will be available to watch on CBC Sports’ YouTube channel.

Ireland’s squad: Martha Dwyer, Trisha Doyle (Aspley Devils), Katie Ann McCallion, Rachel Morton (Bainbridge Broncos), Jemma Gallagher (Corrimal Cougars), Molly Boyne, Lisa Callan, Aimee Clarke, Alice Fitzgerald, Niamh Griffin, Emma Kelly, Lena Kibler, Orlaith McAuliffe, Caoimhe Molloy, Katie Ann O’Neill, Cliodhna O’Sullivan, Anna Potterton, Aine Rutley (Dublin City Exiles), Roisin Crowe (Engadine Dragons), Stacy Hanley, Aifric Ni Ghibne, Holly O’Dwyer (Galway Tribeswomen), Megan Preston (Huddersfield Giants), Storm Cobain, Molly Young (Leigh Leopards), Iona McCusker, Polly Roberts, Jade Walker (London Broncos), Stephanie Carroll, Sarah Madison Boyle (Mounties), Lydia Egan (Salford Red Devils), Lilly Rogan (Wests Tigers), Becky Webb (Widnes Vikings).