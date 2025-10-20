Wakefield Trinity ‘living up to top grading’

CHIEF executive Craig Barrass says Wakefield Trinity’s situation is A-OK as the club works to solidify its position as a genuine Super League contender.

The DIY Kitchens Stadium club has ambitions of following in the footsteps of Hull KR and Leigh by emerging from a spell in the Championship to win top-level silverware.

On the pitch, Daryl Powell’s side marked the return to Super League after second-tier success in 2024 by finishing sixth to make the play-offs, only to fall to a 26-10 defeat in their eliminator at Leigh.

Elevation had come twelve months ago via a club-grading score of 15.09, putting them among nine grade A teams.

Now their points tally has risen to 15.47, reflecting improvements in the finance section, following significant investment in the stadium and across other areas of the organisation.

Increased attendances also helped, while scores in the fandom, media and performance categories were maintained.

The opening of a new enlarged club shop and a bistro at the stadium will be beneficial going forward.

And Barrass said: “This outcome is massive for us and a reflection of where we are as a club.

“Last year’s A grading was a major achievement and had a major bearing on the division we would be playing in.

“This season was all about living up to that grading, and the feedback we have had has been encouraging and underlines that we are a grade A club.”