Ireland and France set for historic international

HISTORY will be made on Saturday, when Ireland host France in a women’s international.

The game, at Coolmine RFC, Ashbrook (4.30pm) will be the first occasion on which the teams have met in the female game.

Ireland’s most recent outing was last October, when Greece were beaten 42-6 in Athens, a result which ensured qualification for the Women’s Rugby League World Series in Canada this autumn, when Ireland will be seeking to snare the final berth for the 2026 World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The Greens’ head coach Matt Kennerson – whose side also beat Netherlands 16-12 in Dublin, but lost 28-10 in Cardiff to Wales in their other qualification games, finishing the year world ranked in seventh place – said: “It’s a huge chance to play a team of the calibre of France.

“It will give us great experience and will only strengthen us as a team as we head towards the World Series. There will be some new caps, and exciting players, as we are always scouting athletes from other sports and continuing to grow the game in Ireland.”

Fourth-ranked France kept a clean sheet in their World Cup qualifying campaign in 2024, beating Greece at home 58-0 and Serbia in Belgrade by the same score, but then suffering a whitewash against England, 42-0, in Toulouse last June.

The game is their first since the French domestic season recently finished.

Head coach Romain Malliot said: “We’re excited to be back on the international stage.

“These matches are essential for continuing our progress ahead of the next World Cup. We’re also delighted to face a new nation which is on the rise on the international scene.

“I hope that this can become a regular fixture and help grow women’s rugby across Europe.”

FFRXIII president Dominique Baloup added: “We’re very happy to play this match, and we hope it will contribute to developing and strengthening the relationship between our two nations. Both sides will have different objectives for the game. I’m sure this encounter will be productive for both teams.”