Dewsbury Rams welcome back former favourites for title anniversary

DEWSBURY RAMS welcomed back some former favourites to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Northern Ford Premiership triumph.

Coach Neil Kelly, Sean Richardson, Dan Potter and Shayne Williams were among the Dewsbury heroes who came together for a night of celebration at the FLAIR Stadium.

The Rams topped the second tier table for consecutive seasons in 1999 and 2000, going on to win the play-offs in the latter, but were denied entry to Super League due to not meeting minimum standards, while a proposed groundshare at the Don Valley Stadium in Sheffield was rejected.

Their 2000 Grand Final win came in dramatic circumstances, Richard Agar kicking a field-goal to defeat Leigh 13-12 in front of 8,487 at Gigg Lane, Bury.

That side also included Barry Eaton, Nathan Graham and Damian Ball.