Ireland in double international victory over Netherlands

IRELAND’S men and women were both convincing winners in senior internationals against the Netherlands, played at RC The Bassetts in Sassenheim.

Ireland’s women, who are preparing for the World Series in Canada with a spot at next year’s World Cup at stake, scored eight tries in a 42-6 triumph.

Their men were equally dominant in the second part of a double-header, winning 30-0.

The first kick-off was slightly delayed due to a late incoming flight with several of the Irish players on board, and the games were played in blustery and heavy rain conditions due to Storm Amy.

Another Storm also made an impact – Leigh’s Storm Cobain, who converted five of their eight tries including one scored herself.

Molly Young opened Ireland’s account, then Iona McCusker burrowed her way over from dummy-half and Cliodhna O’Sullivan just managed to ground the ball.

Netherlands got off the mark when Kaylee Geerlings barged through the middle, Tessa Van Zanten adding the extras, but Ireland were back on the board with a second McCusker try.

Stephanie Carroll posted touchdowns two minutes before and then after half-time, and Ireland finished strongly with Cobain’s try and Stacy Hanley crowning a strong performance with a deserved score.

Ireland’s men ground out the win against a Netherlands side who showed plenty of promise but ultimately lacked the firepower to breach the Wolfhounds defence.

Prop Daniel Lynch crossed early, skipper James Farrar adding the first of three conversions, and Stephen Cahill extended the Irish lead just before the break.

Oliver Whitford sliced through in the opening set of the second half and Lewis Wing went over out wide ten minutes later.

Whitford added his second on the hour mark and stand-off Farrar had the final word, converting his own try.

Women’s International

NETHERLANDS: Hiske Blom, Tessa Van Zanten, Monischa Hiermons, Dana Burik, Danique Nikkels, Nicky Dix, Rixt Aerts, Fiona Kalf, Vera Van Der Zwan, Eva Peroti, Anniek Nauta, Sylvie Moelee, Kaylee Geerlings. Subs: Fleur Michiels, Dominique Velema-Verheul, Eva Aerts, Eline Zomer

Tries: Geerlings (30); Goals: Van Zanten 1/1

IRELAND: Aimee Clarke, Lena Kibler, Stephanie Carroll, Molly Young, Cliodhna O’Sullivan, Emma Kelly, Jade Walker, Aifric N’Ghibne, Niamh Griffin, Stacy Hanley, Storm Cobain, Anna Potterton, Iona McCusker. Subs: Polly Roberts, Molly Boyne, Becky Webb, Katie Anne McCallion

Tries: Young (1), McCusker (9, 34), O’Sullivan (24), Carroll (38, 42), Cobain (68), Hanley (72); Goals: Cobain 5/8

Referee: Moray Gilland

Half-time: 6-28

Men’s International

NETHERLANDS: Maas van der Reek, Thomas Frencken, Mike Prins, Hidde Van Den Berg, Stan Boersma, Kees Kuijpeers, Arie Tjerk Razoux Schultz, Mauricio Gomez-Pazos, Rik Boats, Tom Turnock, Paul Kuijpers, Mavi Geevers, Tom Van Bokhoven. Subs: Ruben Stuifzand, Shadan Lavia, Sylan Vonken, Sam Kulmpert

IRELAND: Oliver Whitford, Stephen Cahill, Paul McCullagh, Aaron Lynch, Lewis Wing, James Farrar, Tom Ashurst, Jamie Gill, Will Walker, Daniel Lynch, Conlan Mawson, Daniel Coop, Liam O’Callaghan. Suns: Ryan Hogg, Oisin Carroll, Darie Kemp, Conor Mahon

Tries: Lynch (2), Cahill (38), Whitford (41, 59), Wing (50), Farrar (65); Goals: Farrar 3/6

Referee: Hans Verveer

Half-time: 0-10