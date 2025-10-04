West Hull enjoy NCL Grand Final glory over Siddal

WEST HULL 8 SIDDAL 0

PHIL HODGSON, Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, Saturday

WEST HULL are the NCL champions, for the first time since 2019, following a fully-deserved victory over League Leaders’ Trophy winners Siddal.

The kick-off had been delayed by 15 minutes in the aftermath of Ince Rose Bridge’s late arrival for the previous game (the Division One promotion play-off final) through traffic congestion on the M62, but once play got underway Wests generally enjoyed territorial advantage, largely through the cultured kicking game of Josh Wood.

The halfback’s influence went a long way to former player Ryan Steen lifting the championship in his first season as coach.

The Green and Golds went in front in the ninth minute through a try by Eligh Wilkinson, who crossed in the corner after Siddal’s Daniel Williams had been penalised for a high tackle.

Wilkinson was unable to convert his own score and, as defences dominated – with hooker Jamie Greenwood doing his utmost to spark Siddal into gear – Harvey Williams tackled Wests winger Keiran Masike into touch while the League Leaders, awarded their first two penalties in quick succession after 26 minutes, were unable to force their way over the whitewash.

Superb Wests defence ensured that Siddal remained under pressure, notably when second-row Conner MacCallum was bundled into touch by a posse of Green and Golds defenders, and when Louis Crowther forced a goal-line drop out by pinning Fred Walker over his own goal-line.

Masike then had a score vetoed but a break by Josh Oliver led to Lazenby dotting down on 52 minutes.

Wilkinson couldn’t convert, but West Hull had done enough to secure the silverware, despite Wood and Tom Verity having their effectiveness seemingly diminished following a clash of heads.

Wood’s halfback partner Elliott Jones took on the lead kicking role and also proved his worth in defence, while the likes of Jordan Baker and Jack Watts shook opponents with crashing tackles.

Steen said: “Wood and Jones complement each other superbly, giving options with our kicking game, while we’ve worked hard on our defence. That was epitomised by how we had several in the frame when Siddal made a late break.

“It was a hard-fought match, but we had a try or two disallowed so the winning margin could have been higher. Our players are mates, while half-a-dozen new lads have integrated nicely into the squad. Many of our players could play at professional level but they’re happy to stay with their junior club and enjoy days like this.”

He concluded: “I’ve won the championship twice as a player, and once as a coach. We had a terrific day at the start of the season against St Helens in the Challenge Cup and now this; it’s a fantastic way to end the season.”

Siddal coach Gareth English, who had already announced that he was stepping down, was understandably chastened after a second successive Grand Final defeat, his side having lost to Hunslet ARLFC in 2024 after having topped the table.

He said: “We didn’t turn up, really. The lads put in a huge effort, but we struggled to create opportunities. West Hull scored two tries from two chances, and that’s the story of the game.

“It’s disappointing, but I’m proud of our players. We have a small squad and used just 22 players this season. Despite today’s result they’ve done us proud and I hope my successor can take us that bit further.”

GAMESTAR: West Hull stand-off Josh Wood controlled the match, particularly in the early stages, with his astute kicking game.

GAMEBREAKER: Elliott Jones’ tackle on breakaway Siddal winger Sam Walsh a couple of minutes from time put paid to the Halifax outfit’s lingering hopes of forcing their way back into the contest.

MATCHFACTS

WESTS

1 Jack Lazenby

2 Keiran Masike

3 Tom Verity

4 Jack Watts

5 Eligh Wilkinson

6 Josh Wood

7 Elliott Jones

16 Jordan Baker

9 Jacob Moore

20 Ryan Wilson

11 Charlie Beet

12 Benn Arbon

13 Josh Oliver

Subs

10 Josh Jarvis

14 Louis Crowther

8 Ryan Langton

15 Corey Priestman

Tries: Wilkinson (6), Lazenby (52)

Goals: Wilkinson 0/2

SIDDAL

1 Oliver Lewis

2 Fred Walker

3 Harvey Williams

4 Henry Turner

5 Sam Walsh

6 Daniel Rushworth

7 Christian Ackroyd

8 Josh Milnes

9 Jamie Greenwood

10 Canaan Smithies

11 Conner MacCallum

12 Daniel Williams

13 Ben Hinsley

Subs

14 Danny May

15 Harry Georgiou

16 Macauley Higgins

17 Michael Holmes

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0; 8-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wests: Josh Wood; Siddal: Jamie Greenwood

Penalty count: 4-5

Referee: Freddie Lincoln

Half-time: 4-0