Ireland secure international double-header with Netherlands

THE Netherlands’ men’s and women’s teams will kick-start a busy end-of-year schedule early next month with a double-header at The Bassetts, Sassenheim against Ireland.

The games will be played on Saturday, October 4, with the women’s fixture at 2.00pm and the men’s at 4.30pm.

Netherlands women’s other game in the remaining months of 2025 is on Saturday, December 13 against Greece at RC Sparta, Rotterdam. The Oranje’s inaugural match was against Greece in December 2023 in Athens, a fixture the Netherlands won 14-0.

The men’s team, meanwhile, host Ukraine on Sunday, October 12 at RC Octopus, Uden, before embarking on their Euro B campaign with a trip to Malta on the weekend of October 18/19, followed by a home fixture against Serbia at Oisterwijk on Saturday, October 25.

NRLB president Craig Shepherd said: “These fixtures represent an exciting step forward for the Nederlandse Rugby League Bond as we continue our journey of growth and development.

“For the men, competing against Malta and Serbia in Euro B will give us a real measure of our progress, while warm-up games with Ireland and Ukraine provide vital international experience for our squad.

“We are equally proud to see our women’s team preparing to take on Ireland and Greece, further showcasing the talent and commitment of Dutch Rugby League at all levels. Each opportunity strengthens our foundations and helps prepare us for the future.

“With our ambition of achieving full International Rugby League membership by mid-2027, these games are more than just fixtures – they are milestones on our path to establishing Rugby League in the Netherlands as a competitive and respected force.”