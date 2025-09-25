Victor Radley makes shock England decision as Shaun Wane responds to star’s unavailability for Ashes Series

VICTOR RADLEY has informed the England management that he will not be available for selection for this autumn’s Ashes Series against Australia.

It will be the first time that the Kangaroos will have toured the northern hemisphere for over two decades, but Sydney Roosters star Radley will not be part of it.

Of course, the loose-forward has been under the microscope in recent weeks following controversial text messages were revealed in court documents which allegedly showed Radley being connected to a drug dealer by Brandon Smith ahead of a golf trip to the Sunshine Coast earlier in 2025.

England head coach Shaun Wane reacted to the news: “Victor has been an outstanding player for England for the last three years, but we respect his decision.

“We need 24 players who are fully focused on the historic opportunity of facing Australia in an Ashes series.”

England will name their 24-man squad for the three-Test series on Monday October 15.

The first Test of the Ashes Series is at Wembley Stadium one month today, on Saturday October 25.