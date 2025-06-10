It’s Sir Billy Boston as Rugby League is recognised at last

CONGRATULATIONS have flowed for Billy Boston after the legendary former Wigan and Great Britain winger was awarded a knighthood.

Now 90, the Cardiff-born star not only scored 571 tries in 565 matches (including 478 in 488 games for Wigan) – a career total bettered only by fellow Rugby League Hall of Fame member Brian Bevan, Warrington’s ace Australian winger.

He was also a trailblazer for black sports stars when he emerged as a major talent after Wigan signed him from rugby union in 1953.

He had come north for military service in North Yorkshire, alerting a string of Rugby League clubs to his talent.

In 1954, Boston made history as the first non-white player to be selected for a Great Britain Rugby League tour.

He scored 36 tries in 18 appearances around Australia and New Zealand, including a then-record four in one match against the Kiwis.

Boston made two more Lions tours in 1958 and 1962 and ended with 24 tries in 31 Test appearances, with an additional 53 tries from 27 further tour matches.

Three-times a Challenge Cup winner with Wigan, his career ended in 1970 season after a short spell with Blackpool Borough. He then became a publican in Wigan.

Boston was awarded the MBE in 1996, and was one of the first inductees in the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 1998, joining the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame the following year.

He received the freedom of Wigan in 2000 and is immortalised in three statues, in Wigan, Wales and at Wembley.

While former Halifax forward Billy Bulmer, who played in the first-ever England international in 1904 and became a successful businessman, was knighted in 1922 for his public services, Boston is the first to be recognised in this way for his Rugby League achievements.

Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy, the MP for Wigan, said the knighthood represented an “historic milestone”.

She added: “The first knighthood for a Rugby League player is long-overdue recognition for a game that has contributed so much to our national life. This is the moment we right a historic wrong.”

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “On behalf of the Rugby Football League, and the sport of Rugby League, it is a privilege to congratulate Sir Billy Boston.

“Sir Billy deserves to be recognised as an iconic figure in the history of British sport, for the way he overcame prejudice in his journey from working-class Cardiff to legendary status in Wigan, and became the most prolific British try-scorer in the 130-year history of Rugby League.

“This recognition is also significant for Rugby League, as Sir Billy becomes the first person knighted as a direct result of his achievements in the sport.”

Wales Rugby League chairman James Davies said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Billy that he has finally received this wonderful recognition.

“He is undoubtedly one of Wales’ greatest ever sportspeople, overcoming prejudice to write his name into the rich history of Rugby League as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

“We are immensely proud of what Billy has accomplished in his life. He has inspired so many and it’s part of our responsibility to ensure his story will continue to do so for years to come.”