Denis Betts’ latest Wigan Warriors triumph at Wembley ‘the best one ever’

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Denis Betts, who has a long history with the Challenge Cup, has labelled Saturday’s 42-6 Wembley win over St Helens as the best one ever.

During his playing days Wigan, Betts lifted the famous trophy with Wigan seven times – with consecutive wins in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1995. But despite all those achievements, he has ranked his first win as a coach above them all.

“The Challenge Cup has a special aura around it,” said Betts.

“I’ve won the Challenge Cup a few times and played at Wembley a few times, but this was amazing, brilliant, I loved it. It was the best one ever.

“It wasn’t about the crowd; it was about these girls and what they did. How they delivered out there was special and I am just so proud of them.

“I love these girls to bits. Seeing Vicky (Molyneux) lift that trophy after the career she’s had just makes me so proud and I almost cried. Then also got girls like Grace (Banks), who has so much ambition and talent and just wants to be a rugby player. I am just so proud to be involved in this group and grateful that I am allowed to be a part of this game.

“But today is not about me – I didn’t play today – it’s these girls that have to deliver and police each other on the pitch. We work throughout the week and I have conversations with them but they have to do the work out there.

“I have given then guidance, but they’ve performed, and the win is all down to them and the commitment they’ve shown.

“They’ve believed me and what I’ve said and that’s a real positive for a coach.”

One negative from the win though was a worrying looking arm injury to Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers, who collected her winners’ medal with her arm in a sling.

“Just before Saints scored their try she got her arm caught between two players and has done something to her arm or elbow,” added Betts.

“We’re not really sure what she’s done yet, we’ll need to get it looked at, but she made her way into the changing room and enjoyed the moment with the rest of the girls.”

