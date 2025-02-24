‘It’s the draw they wanted’: Widnes Vikings relish Challenge Cup derby

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman is expecting fans to turn up the volume when old rivals Warrington visit in round four of the Challenge Cup next month.

Just six-and-a-half miles separate the sides, but they haven’t met in a competitive match since 2018, the last year Widnes played in Super League.

The clubs are dual-registration partners, with Coleman forging a strong working relationship with Warrington coach Sam Burgess and director of rugby Gary Chambers.

Widnes were 36-22 winners over a youthful Warrington team at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in pre-season, but the coach knows last year’s beaten finalists will be a different proposition on Saturday, March 15 (5pm).

“They are a quality side, and they will give us a real test, but what a great experience for my players, and what a great occasion for the fans,” said Coleman.

“I think it’s the draw they would have wanted, and I’m sure they will turn out in force and really get behind us.”

Widnes have two games before the Warrington tie – at Hunslet in round one of the 1895 Cup on Sunday and at Batley in the league seven days later.

An 18-14 win over Toulouse in France provided a flying start to the Championship campaign, and had Coleman praising his players’ attitude.

“There were a few missing through injury, but the work ethic at this club is excellent and the desire to get the job done was outstanding,” he reflected.

“We have worked hard to instil the culture that it really means something to play for Widnes.

“The players went there determined to give them a challenge, and our attitude is that no team will beat us on effort.

“The desire to defend was there and I thought that we were the better side.”

Widnes have accepted a request from Cameron Brown, the versatile Australian back signed from Cornwall, to be released from his contract for personal reasons.

They have since signed Wigan fullback Noah Hodkinson on loan.