James Ford pleased with Featherstone Rovers squad depth

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach James Ford has lost Australian halfback Zach Herring, who had left the club on compassionate grounds.

But he made a string of other close-season signings, and feels their influence was clear to see in the 22-4 home win over Doncaster.

Ford’s side added to Challenge Cup defeats of amateur teams Waterhead and Ince Rose Bridge in their first league game.

Ten of the 14 new arrivals figured, with former Swinton centre Jayden Hatton and Clay Webb, the Australian second rower recruited from Newcastle Knights, where he played in the New South Wales Cup side, claiming two tries apiece.

Ford had experienced trio Sitaleki Akauola (from Toulouse), King Vuniyayawa (Salford) and Jordan Williams, who played 13 times in Super League for London Broncos last season, to bring off the bench.

Australian second rower Toby Boothroyd has switched from Wakefield, and Ford felt his pack power was key on a heavy pitch.

“Doncaster are a good team, with a lot of big men who are hard to tackle, and they will turn a few teams over,” he said.

“I knew we’d have to be good physically, which we were, and I felt we went after the frameworks of the game, the grinding and contact part, and completing at around 90 percent was crucial.

“We got the territory and possession which enabled us to make chances, and scored some nice tries.

“My players responded to the heavy conditions and adapted how we had to play, and that was pleasing.”

Ford added: “I think we’ve had a good pre-season, and the boys have competed against each other from the first day.

“We’ve trained with real intensity, and that wouldn’t be possible without depth and quality in our squad.”

Featherstone host Keighley in the first round of the 1895 Cup on Sunday, and have a Challenge Cup fourth-round tie against Catalans in France in mid-March, a repeat of their trip to Perpignan at the same stage in 2022, when the Dragons won 27-14.