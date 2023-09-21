“I’ve failed” – Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth admits Super League relegation will live with him for the rest of his life

WAKEFIELD TRINITY boss Mark Applegarth has admitted that relegation from Super League will live with him for the rest of his life.

Applegarth’s tenure at Belle Vue has been tough to say the least, with Trinity winning just four of 26 games in the top flight in 2023.

It’s his first job as a head coach with Applegarth – who was a Wakefield player – admitting that he has failed.

“I can’t really win in how I answer that question, ultimately I’ve failed us in that we’ve been relegated,” Applegarth said.

“That stings personally and professionally and hurts a little bit more too with me being a Wakefield lad. I know it’s angered some fans, some fans have sympathy.

“There are loads of different reasons but ultimately the buck stops with me and that’s the responsibility of being a head coach and that is something I will live with for the rest of my life. It has been a great learning experience in that respect.”

Despite the difficulties, Applegarth has praised the board for their support.

“I’m proud of some of the stuff I’ve done this year too, it’s been a difficult year. There have been a number of different circumstances which, down the line, might be worth talking about.

“It’s been an interesting first year, the board never hid that fact away from me. I can’t thank them enough for their support especially after so many losses.”

